2023 F1 Austrian GP session timings and preview
Formula 1 travels to the the Red Bull Ring this weekend for the ninth round of the new season. Here's how you can watch the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix.
Red Bull Racing goes to his home race on the back of eight consecutive wins, with the team yet to be beaten in the 2023 season.
Although its rivals have brought numerous updates to recent races, Red Bull is expected to continue its winning streak to Spielberg, with reigning champion Max Verstappen the favourite to take the top honours on Sunday.
The Austrian GP will mark the return of the sprint race format, with a short 30-minute contest to be held on Saturday.
2023 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
13:30
|
07:30
|
04:30
|
21:30
|
20:30
|
17:00
|
Qualifying
|15:00
|16:00
|
17:00
|11:00
|
08:00
|01:00¹
|
00:00¹
|20:30
|
Sprint Q
|
10:00
|
11:00
|
12:00
|
06:00
|03:00
|
20:00
|19:00
|
15:30
|Sprint
|
14:30
|
15:30
|
16:30
|
10:30
|
07:30
|00:30¹
|
23:30
|
20:00
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
2023 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal
Friday 30th June 2023
- Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 BST
- Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 BST
Saturday 1st July 2023
- Sprint Shootout: 11:00 - 11:44 BST
- Sprint: 15:30 - 16:00 BST
Sunday 2nd July 2023
- Race: 14:00 BST
2023 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in Europe
Friday 30th June 2023
- Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 CEST
- Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 CEST
Saturday 1st July 2023
- Sprint Shootout: 12:00 - 12:44 CEST
- Sprint: 16:30 - 17:00 CEST
Sunday 2nd July 2023
- Race: 15:00 CEST
2023 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in the US
Friday 30th June 2023
- Free Practice 1: 07:30 - 08:30 ET / 04:30 - 05:30 PT
- Qualifying: 11:00 - 12:00 ET / 08:00 - 09:00 PT
Saturday 1st July 2023
- Sprint Shootout: 06:00 - 06:44 ET / 03:00 - 03:44 PT
- Sprint: 10:30 - 11:00 ET / 07:30 - 08:00 PT
Sunday 2nd July 2023
- Race: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT
2023 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in Australia
Friday 30th June 2023
- Free Practice 1: 21:30 - 22:30 AEST
Saturday 1st July 2023
- Qualifying: 01:00 - 02:00 AEST
- Sprint Shootout: 20:00 - 20:44 AEST
Sunday 2nd July 2023
- Sprint: 00:30 - 01:00 AEST
- Race: 23:00 AEST
2023 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in Japan
Friday 30th June 2023
- Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 JST
Saturday 1st July 2023
- Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 JST
- Sprint Shootout: 19:00 - 19:44 JST
- Sprint: 23:30 - 00:00 JST
Sunday 2nd July 2023
- Race: 22:00 JST
2023 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in Africa
Friday 30th June 2023
- Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 SAT / 14:30 - 15:30 EAT
- Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 SAT / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT
Saturday 1st July 2023
- Sprint Shootout: 12:00 - 12:44 SAT / 13:00 - 13:44 EAT
- Sprint: 16:30 - 17:00 SAT / 17:30 - 18:00 EAT
Sunday 2nd July 2023
- Race: 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT
2023 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in India
Friday 30th June 2023
- Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 18:00 IST
- Qualifying: 20:30 - 21:30 IST
Saturday 1st July 2023
- Sprint Shootout: 15:30 - 16:14 IST
- Sprint: 20:00 - 20:30
Sunday 2nd July 2023
- Race: 18:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Pirelli tyre allocation for the Austrian Grand Prix
Pirelli has nominated C3 (hard), C4 (medium) and C5 (soft) tyres for the Austrian GP.
