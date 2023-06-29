2023 F1 Austrian GP session timings and preview

Red Bull Racing goes to his home race on the back of eight consecutive wins, with the team yet to be beaten in the 2023 season.

Although its rivals have brought numerous updates to recent races, Red Bull is expected to continue its winning streak to Spielberg, with reigning champion Max Verstappen the favourite to take the top honours on Sunday.

The Austrian GP will mark the return of the sprint race format, with a short 30-minute contest to be held on Saturday.

2023 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 15:00 16:00 17:00 11:00 08:00 01:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 Sprint Q 10:00 11:00 12:00 06:00 03:00 20:00 19:00 15:30 Sprint 14:30 15:30 16:30 10:30 07:30 00:30¹ 23:30 20:00 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Austrian Grand Prix

Pirelli has nominated C3 (hard), C4 (medium) and C5 (soft) tyres for the Austrian GP.