2023 F1 Australian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 travels to the Melbourne this weekend for the third round of the season. Here's how you can watch the 2023 Australian Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
Red Bull heads to Melbourne as the favourite following dominant performances in both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, but the team has only once managed to score a race win at Albert Park during its near-two decade stint in F1.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc won the last edition of the Australian GP in 2022 and will be hoping to repeat that result this year after struggling compared to both Red Bull and Aston Martin drivers in the opening two flyaway races of the season.

2023 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEDT/AEST

JST

IST

FP1

01:30

02:30

03:30

21:30

18:30

12:30

10:30

07:00

FP2

05:00

 06:00

07:00

 01:00

22:00

 16:00

14:00

 10:30

FP3

01:30

02:30

03:30

21:30

 18:30

12:30

 10:30

07:00

Q

05:00

06:00

07:00

01:00

22:00

 16:00

14:00

10:30

Race 

05:00

06:00

07:00

01:00

22:00

15:00

14:00

 10:30

2023 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 31st March 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 02:30 - 03:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 06:00 - 07:00 BST

Saturday 1st April 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 02:30 - 03:30 BST
  • Qualifying: 06:00 - 07:00 BST

Sunday 2nd April 2023

  • Race: 06:00 BST

2023 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in Europe

Friday 31st March 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 03:30 - 04:30 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:00 CEST

Saturday 1st April 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 03:30 - 08:30 CEST
  • Qualifying: 07:00 - 08:00 CEST

Sunday 2nd April 2023

  • Race: 07:00 CEST

2023 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in the US (ET)

Thursday 30th March 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 21:30 - 22:30 ET

Friday 31st March 202

  • Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 ET 
  • Free Practice 3: 21:30 - 22:30 ET 

Saturday 1st April 2023

  • Qualifying: 01:00 - 02:00 ET

Sunday 2nd April 2023

  • Race: 01:00 ET 

2023 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in the US (PT)

Thursday 30th March 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 18:30 - 19:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 PT

Friday 31st March 202

  • Free Practice 3: 18:30 - 19:30 PT
  • Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 PT

Saturday 1st April 2023

  • Race: 22:00 PT

2023 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in Australia

Friday 31st March 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 AEDT
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 AEDT

Saturday 1st April 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 AEDT
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 AEDT

Sunday 2nd April 2023

  • Race: 15:00 AEST

2023 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in Japan

Friday 31st March 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 10:30 - 11:30 JST
  • Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 JST 

Saturday 1st April 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 10:30 - 11:30 JST
  • Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 JST

Sunday 2nd April 2023

  • Race: 14:00 JST

2023 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in Africa

Friday 31st March 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 03:30 - 04:30 SAT / 04:30 - 05:30 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:00 SAT / 08:00 - 09:00 EAT 

Saturday 1st April 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 03:30 - 04:30 SAT / 04:30 - 05:30 EAT
  • Qualifying: 07:00 - 08:00 SAT / 08:00 - 09:00 EAT

Sunday 2nd April 2023

  • Race: 07:00 SAT / 08:00 EAT

2023 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in India

Friday 31st March 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 07:00 - 08:00 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 10:30 - 11:30 IST 

Saturday 1st April 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 07:00 - 08:00 IST
  • Qualifying: 10:30 - 11:30

Sunday 2nd April 2023

  • Race: 10:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Australian Grand Prix

Pirelli has nominated C2 (hard), C3 (medium) and C4 (soft) tyres for the Australian GP.

