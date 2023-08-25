F1 Dutch GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel
Zandvoort plays host to the 13th round of the 2023 Formula 1 season on August 25-27 Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Friday.
McLaren's Lando Norris led the practice running on Friday, shading home hero Max Verstappen of Red Bull by just 0.023s.
Alex Albon was an impressive third for Williams, while Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton rounded out the top four.
AlphaTauri's Daniel Ricciardo suffered a major crash in FP2 following which he had to be taken to a hospital for precautionary checks.
What time does qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix start?
Qualifying for the Dutch GP will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at Zandvoort.
- Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST
2023 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|
03:30
|
20:30
|
19:30
|
16:00
|
FP2
|
14:00
|15:00
|
16:00
|10:00
|
07:00
|00:00¹
|
23:30
|19:30
|
FP3
|
09:30
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
05:30
|02:30
|
19:30
|18:30
|
15:00
|
Q
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|23:00
|
22:00
|
18:30
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
How can I watch qualifying?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
- India - F1 TV only
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream qualifying?
Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.
Live commentary
Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Zandvoort throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.
Dutch GP - FP1 results:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|31
|1'11.852
|213.388
|2
|F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|22
|+0.278
|0.278
|212.566
|3
|L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|24
|+0.373
|0.095
|212.286
|4
|S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|27
|+0.471
|0.098
|211.998
|5
|A. Albon Alex Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|25
|+0.595
|0.124
|211.636
|6
|L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|22
|+0.608
|0.013
|211.598
|7
|L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|30
|+0.765
|0.157
|211.140
|8
|O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|21
|+0.806
|0.041
|211.021
|9
|Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri
|22
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|21
|+0.897
|0.091
|210.757
|10
|E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|29
|+0.950
|0.053
|210.604
|11
|G. Russell George Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|23
|+0.961
|0.011
|210.572
|12
|P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|30
|+1.043
|0.082
|210.335
|13
|D. Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri
|3
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|26
|+1.138
|0.095
|210.061
|14
|K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|30
|+1.470
|0.332
|209.110
|15
|V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|30
|+1.596
|0.126
|208.751
|16
|C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|26
|+1.667
|0.071
|208.550
|17
|Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|20
|+1.974
|0.307
|207.682
|18
|N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|13
|+2.171
|0.197
|207.130
|19
|R. Shwartzman Robert Shwartzman Ferrari
|39
|Ferrari
|25
|+2.951
|0.780
|204.970
|20
|L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|2
Dutch GP - FP2 results:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|30
|1'11.330
|214.950
|2
|M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|26
|+0.023
|0.023
|214.880
|3
|A. Albon Alex Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|31
|+0.269
|0.246
|214.142
|4
|L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|27
|+0.308
|0.039
|214.026
|5
|Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri
|22
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|31
|+0.390
|0.082
|213.781
|6
|P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|30
|+0.436
|0.046
|213.644
|7
|S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|29
|+0.487
|0.051
|213.492
|8
|L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|31
|+0.505
|0.018
|213.439
|9
|V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|31
|+0.527
|0.022
|213.373
|10
|F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|31
|+0.533
|0.006
|213.355
|11
|C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|30
|+0.585
|0.052
|213.201
|12
|L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|32
|+0.604
|0.019
|213.145
|13
|E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|30
|+0.671
|0.067
|212.947
|14
|G. Russell George Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|28
|+0.679
|0.008
|212.923
|15
|Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|30
|+0.744
|0.065
|212.731
|16
|C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|31
|+0.763
|0.019
|212.675
|17
|K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|28
|+1.074
|0.311
|211.761
|18
|N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|31
|+1.363
|0.289
|210.919
|19
|O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|6
|+1.571
|0.208
|210.318
|20
|D. Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri
|3
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|7
|+1.766
|0.195
|209.757
