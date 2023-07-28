Subscribe
Previous / Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Next / Belgian GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

F1 Belgian GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel

Spa-Francorchamps plays host to the 12th round of the 2023 Formula 1 season on July 28-30. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix on Friday.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Atmosphere

Due the sprint weekend format, qualifying at Spa will take place on Friday evening after just a single practice session.

What time does qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Belgian GP will begin at 5pm local time (+2 GMT) at Spa.

  • Date: Friday, July 29, 2023
  • Start time: 15:00 GMT / 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST / 17:00 SAT / 18:00 EAT / 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT / 01:00 AEST (Saturday) / 00:00 JST (Sunday) / 20:30 IST

Update: The start of qualifying has been delayed by 10 minutes due to rain

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2023 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00
Qualifying

15:00

 16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30
Sprint Q

10:00

11:00

12:00

06:00

 03:00

20:00

 19:00

15:30
Sprint

14:30

15:30

16:30

10:30

07:30

 00:30¹

23:30

20:00

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
  • India - F1 TV only
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Spa throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Friday.

Belgian GP - FP1 results:

 
 
       
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Spain C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 9 2'03.207   204.650
2 Australia O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 4 +0.585 0.585 203.683
3 United Kingdom L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 4 +1.277 0.692 202.551
4 Monaco C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 8 +4.941 3.664 196.759
5 Mexico S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 5 +5.033 0.092 196.618
6 Thailand A. Albon Alex Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 5 +5.187 0.154 196.383
7 Japan Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull 8 +5.860 0.673 195.358
8 Denmark K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 7 +6.022 0.162 195.114
9 Australia D. Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 AlphaTauri Red Bull 7 +6.112 0.090 194.978
10 Germany N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 8 +6.835 0.723 193.894
11 Spain F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 4 +7.076 0.241 193.535
12 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 7 +7.092 0.016 193.511
13 United Kingdom G. Russell George Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 7 +7.268 0.176 193.250
14 Finland V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 9 +8.878 1.610 190.895
15 China Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 8 +10.795 1.917 188.164
16 United States L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 4      
17 Canada L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 5      
18 France P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 2      
19 France E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 2      
20 Netherlands M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 2      
View full results  
shares
comments

Related video

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Belgian GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Belgian GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel

Belgian GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Belgian GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel Belgian GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel

2023 F1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings and preview

2023 F1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1
Belgian GP

2023 F1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings and preview 2023 F1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings and preview

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Latest news

London E-Prix: Cassidy tops FP2 with Formula E title rival Dennis fifth

London E-Prix: Cassidy tops FP2 with Formula E title rival Dennis fifth

FE Formula E
London ePrix I

London E-Prix: Cassidy tops FP2 with Formula E title rival Dennis fifth London E-Prix: Cassidy tops FP2 with Formula E title rival Dennis fifth

Belgian GP sprint shootout delayed by bad weather

Belgian GP sprint shootout delayed by bad weather

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Belgian GP sprint shootout delayed by bad weather Belgian GP sprint shootout delayed by bad weather

Vowles: Crucial F1 CapEx talks “went round in circles”

Vowles: Crucial F1 CapEx talks “went round in circles”

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Vowles: Crucial F1 CapEx talks “went round in circles” Vowles: Crucial F1 CapEx talks “went round in circles”

Live: Follow Belgian GP F1 sprint shootout as it happens

Live: Follow Belgian GP F1 sprint shootout as it happens

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Live: Follow Belgian GP F1 sprint shootout as it happens Live: Follow Belgian GP F1 sprint shootout as it happens

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset? Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats? How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1 How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe