F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
The Baku City Circuit plays host to the fourth round of the 2023 Formula 1 season on April 28-30. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday.
As part of the rejigged sprint race format, qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place on Friday evening.
The results of the sprint race will have no bearing on the starting order for the main event on Sunday.
What time does qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix start?
Qualifying for the Azerbaijan GP will begin at 5pm local time (+4 GMT) at the Baku City Circuit.
- Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Start time: 17:00 local time / 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
09:30
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
05:30
|
02:30
|
19:30
|
18:30
|
15:00
|
Qualifying
|13:00
|14:00
|
15:00
|09:00
|
06:00
|23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
|
Sprint Q
|
08:30
|
09:30
|
10:30
|
04:30
|01:30
|
18:30
|17:30
|
14:00
|Sprint
|
13:30
|
14:30
|
15:30
|
09:30
|
06:30
|23:30
|
22:30
|
19:00
|
Race
|
11:00
|
12:00
|
13:00
|
07:00
|
04:00
|
21:00
|
20:00
|16:30
How can I watch qualifying?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPNU
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
- India - F1 TV only
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream qualifying?
Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.
Live commentary
Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Baku throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Friday.
