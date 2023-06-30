F1 Austrian GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel

As part of the sprint weekend format, qualifying for the Austrian GP will take place on Friday after just a single practice session.

The grid for the sprint race will be decided by a separate qualifying shootout that will take place on Saturday morning.

The results of the sprint race will have no impact on the grand prix itself, unlike in previous years. The drivers will line up on the grid for the main race based on their fastest times from Friday qualifying.

What time does qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Austrian GP will begin at 5pm local time (+1 GMT) at the Red Bull Ring.

Date : Friday, June 30, 2023

: Friday, June 30, 2023 Start time: 15:00 GMT / 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST / 17:00 SAT / 18:00 EAT / 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT / 01:00 AEST (Sunday) / 00:00 JST (Saturday) / 20:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2023 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 15:00 16:00 17:00 11:00 08:00 01:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 Sprint Q 10:00 11:00 12:00 06:00 03:00 20:00 19:00 15:30 Sprint 14:30 15:30 16:30 10:30 07:30 00:30¹ 23:30 20:00 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports

Croatia - Sport Klub

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra

Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay

Poland - Viaplay

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - F1 DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel

India - F1 TV only

Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN

Malaysia - beIN SPORTS

Indonesia- beIN SPORTS

Singapore - beIN SPORTS

Thailand - beIN SPORTS

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo

New Zealand - Sky

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from the Red Bull Ring throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Austrian GP - FP1 results: