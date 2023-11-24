Subscribe
Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP
News

F1 Abu Dhabi GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel

The United Arab Emirates plays host to the final round of the 2023 Formula 1 season on November 24-26. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday.

Track action

Charles Leclerc led the way for Ferrari in first practice, with Lando Norris ending up second-fastest for McLaren.

Max Verstappen was only third-quickest after both Red Bull drivers skipped FP1 to allow the team to complete their mandatory rookie driver running.

What time does qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix start?

The qualifying for the Abu Dhabi GP will begin at 6pm local time (+4 GMT) on Saturday.

  • Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Start time:  14:00 GMT / 15:00 CET / 16:00 SAT / 17:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 01:00 AEDT (Sunday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST 

2023 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

09:30

10:30

04:30

01:30

20:30

18:30

15:00

FP2

13:00

14:00

 08:00

05:00

 00:00¹

22:00

 18:30

FP3

10:30

11:30

05:30

 02:30

21:30

 19:30

16:00
Quali

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

 01:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

00:00¹

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
  • India - F1 TV only
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Abu Dhabi throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Abu Dhabi GP - FP1 results:

 
 
       
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 26

1'26.072

   220.880
2 Brazil F. Drugovich Aston Martin Racing 34 Aston Martin Mercedes 26

+0.288

1'26.360

 0.288 220.143
3 Australia D. Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 AlphaTauri Red Bull 26

+0.361

1'26.433

 0.073 219.957
4 Finland V. Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 21

+0.381

1'26.453

 0.020 219.906
5 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 21

+0.559

1'26.631

 0.178 219.454
6 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 25

+0.593

1'26.665

 0.034 219.368
7 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 24

+0.604

1'26.676

 0.011 219.340
8 Russian Federation R. Shwartzman Ferrari 39 Ferrari Ferrari 25

+0.631

1'26.703

 0.027 219.272
9 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 26

+0.648

1'26.720

 0.017 219.229
10 Japan Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull 27

+0.653

1'26.725

 0.005 219.217
11 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 27

+0.670

1'26.742

 0.017 219.174
12 Denmark F. Vesti Mercedes 42 Mercedes Mercedes 27

+0.743

1'26.815

 0.073 218.989
13 Australia J. Doohan Alpine 61 Alpine Renault 23

+0.793

1'26.865

 0.050 218.863
14 France T. Pourchaire Alfa Romeo 98 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 20

+1.021

1'27.093

 0.228 218.290
15 Mexico P. O'Ward McLaren 29 McLaren Mercedes 23

+1.042

1'27.114

 0.021 218.238
16 United Kingdom J. Dennis Red Bull Racing 36 Red Bull Red Bull 24

+1.136

1'27.208

 0.094 218.002
17 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 37 Red Bull Red Bull 20

+1.172

1'27.244

 0.036 217.912
18 United Kingdom Z. O'Sullivan Williams 45 Williams Mercedes 28

+1.388

1'27.460

 0.216 217.374
19 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 26

+1.390

1'27.462

 0.002 217.369
20 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 50 Haas Ferrari 24

+1.497

1'27.569

 0.107 217.104
View full results  

Abu Dhabi GP - FP2 results:

 
 
       
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 16

1'24.809

   224.169
2 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 18

+0.043

1'24.852

 0.043 224.056
3 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 17

+0.173

1'24.982

 0.130 223.713
4 Finland V. Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 16

+0.215

1'25.024

 0.042 223.602
5 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 17

+0.303

1'25.112

 0.088 223.371
6 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 17

+0.313

1'25.122

 0.010 223.345
7 China G. Zhou Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 18

+0.414

1'25.223

 0.101 223.080
8 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 16

+0.506

1'25.315

 0.092 222.840
9 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 15

+0.512

1'25.321

 0.006 222.824
10 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 18

+0.552

1'25.361

 0.040 222.719
11 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 17

+0.588

1'25.397

 0.036 222.626
12 Australia D. Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 AlphaTauri Red Bull 16

+0.658

1'25.467

 0.070 222.443
13 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 17

+0.683

1'25.492

 0.025 222.378
14 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 17

+0.757

1'25.566

 0.074 222.186
15 Japan Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull 17

+0.860

1'25.669

 0.103 221.919
16 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 20

+1.272

1'26.081

 0.412 220.857
17 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 18

+1.604

1'26.413

 0.332 220.008
18 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 17

+1.850

1'26.659

 0.246 219.384
19 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 4

+1.898

1'26.707

 0.048 219.262
20 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 7

+2.338

1'27.147

 0.440 218.155
View full results  
