Saudi Arabian GP remains on after risk of F1 driver boycott headed off
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

The high-speed Jeddah Corniche Circuit hosts the second round of the 2022 Formula 1 season this weekend. Here's how you can watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday.

Rachit Thukral
By:
F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Listen to this article

Ferrari set the pace in Friday practice, with Bahrain winner Charles Leclerc leading Red Bull's Max Verstappen with a best time of 1m30.074s.

Qualifying will proceed as planned despite an attack on a nearby oil facility on Friday.

What time does qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will begin at 20:00 local time (+3 GMT) at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on Saturday. The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

  • Date: Saturday, March 26, 2022 
  • Start time: 20:00 local time / 17:00 GMT / 18:00 CET / 19:00 SAST / 20:00 EAT / 13:00 ET / 10:00 PT / 04:00 AEDT (Sunday) / 02:00 JST (Sunday) / 22:30 IST 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

CET/CEST

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

14:00

15:00

10:00

07:00

01:00¹

23:00

19:30

FP2

 17:00

18:00

 13:00

10:00

 04:00¹

02:00¹

 22:30

FP3

14:00

15:00

10:00

 07:00

01:00¹

 23:00

19:30

Qualifying

17:00

18:00

13:00

10:00

 04:00¹

02:00¹

22:30

Race 

17:00

19:00

13:00

10:00

04:00¹

02:00¹

 22:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPNEWS / ESPN3
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Jeddah throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - FP1 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'30.772  
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'30.888 0.116
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'31.084 0.312
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'31.139 0.367
5 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'31.317 0.545
6 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'31.505 0.733
7 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'31.563 0.791
8 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'32.026 1.254
9 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'32.364 1.592
10 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'32.381 1.609
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'32.506 1.734
12 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'32.582 1.810
13 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'32.594 1.822
14 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'32.608 1.836
15 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'32.839 2.067
16 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin 1'33.034 2.262
17 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'33.087 2.315
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'33.529 2.757
19 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'34.429 3.657
20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas    
View full results

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - FP2 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'30.074  
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'30.214 0.140
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'30.320 0.246
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'30.360 0.286
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'30.513 0.439
6 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'30.664 0.590
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'30.735 0.661
8 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'30.760 0.686
9 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'30.832 0.758
10 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'30.886 0.812
11 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'30.944 0.870
12 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'30.963 0.889
13 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'31.169 1.095
14 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'31.372 1.298
15 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'31.527 1.453
16 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin 1'31.615 1.541
17 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'31.615 1.541
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'31.814 1.740
19 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'31.866 1.792
20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'32.344 2.270
View full results
comments

Load comments
Rachit Thukral
Prime
The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era Prime

The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era

Formula 1's 2022 rules centre around the move towards ground effect cars, but the tyres had to advance along with the cars for the new regulations to have actually worked. Despite concerns the early signs are positive.

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2022
What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era Prime

What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era

OPINION: Formula 1’s long-awaited new car formula made its race debut in last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix. There were good signs it may achieve its key aims, but those came alongside issues causing for alarm for some of the championship’s big players.

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2022
Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order Prime

Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order

Ferrari’s celebrations for its 1-2 at the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix were arguably matched both in and out of the paddock by Kevin Magnussen finishing fifth for Haas. After years of toil and trouble, the Haas recovery plan has yielded instant rewards in 2022 and ensures the US team returns to the midfield fight.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover Prime

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover

Mercedes is no stranger to tempering expectations ahead of a Formula 1 season, only to kick off the season in dominant fashion. But the team's 2022 car has legitimate concerns, leaving the Silver Arrows to pursue "damage limitation" at Bahrain. Here's why Mercedes was right to play its W13 down, and how it might find a return to form.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The opening round of the 2022 Formula 1 season means the first Driver Ratings of the year. The Bahrain Grand Prix provided the opportunity for a handful of star drivers to shine, even if some were denied the results their performances deserved, while others failed to make it count when it mattered most

Formula 1
Mar 21, 2022
The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win Prime

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win

Max Verstappen’s fight for victory in the opening race of Formula 1’s new era and his first as defending world champion was ultimately ended by a fuel pump problem, although an unseen mechanical woe became key to him losing out to Charles Leclerc at the Bahrain Grand Prix

Formula 1
Mar 21, 2022
The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive Prime

The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive

Formula 1 is beginning to tackle serious questions about its environmental credibility and sustainability with firm action, but against a backdrop of burnout and a relentlessly expanding schedule. Something’s got to give, says MARK GALLAGHER

Formula 1
Mar 20, 2022
The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain Prime

The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain

On the final day when Formula 1 teams attempt to disguise true performance levels from rivals ahead of the sessions that truly count, Red Bull moved into a class above the rest. Its pace compared to the competition looks set to give it a major advantage at the 2022 opener in Bahrain...

Formula 1
Mar 18, 2022
