F1 Mexico Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Ferrari led the way in first practice for the Mexico GP, with Carlos Sainz topping the times ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc.

Ferrari has been on pole twice in Mexico since the country's return to the F1 calendar seven years ago, most recently with Charles Leclerc in 2019.

Mercedes has six poles out of six attempts, while Red Bull has topped qualifying only once in Mexico City courtesy of Daniel Ricciardo in 2018.

What time does qualifying for the Mexico City Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Mexico GP will begin at 3pm local time (-5 GMT) at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Date : Saturday, October 29, 2022

: Saturday, October 29, 2022 Start time: 20:00 GMT / 21:00 BST / 22:00 CEST / 22:00 SAST / 23:00 EAT / 16:00 ET / 13:00 PT / 07:00 AEST (Sunday) / 05:00 JST (Sunday) / 01:30 IST (Sunday)

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST/CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 18:00 19:00 20:00 14:00 11:00 05:00¹ 03:00¹ 23:30 FP2 21:00 22:00 23:00 17:00 14:00 08:00¹ 06:00¹ 02:30¹ FP3 17:00 18:00 19:00 13:00 10:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30 Q 20:00 21:00 22:00 16:00 13:00 07:00¹ 05:00¹ 01:30¹ Race 20:00 - 21:00 16:00 13:00 07:00¹ 05:00¹ 01:30¹

Please note clocks will move back one hour at 2am local time in UK, Ireland and Portugal and 3am local time in Central Europe on Sunday.

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sport Open

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky / RTL

Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPNEWS/ESPN3

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Malaysia - Astro Sports

Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio

Singapore - Singtel / Starhub

Thailand - True Visions

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Mexico throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

