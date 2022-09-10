Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

F1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Monza hosts the 16th round of the 2022 Formula 1 season this weekend on September 9-11. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday.

Rachit Thukral
By:
F1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Listen to this article

Ferrari appears to have an early edge over its rivals at Monza, having topped both practice sessions on Friday with drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Red Bull duo Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez not only trailed the Ferraris in practice but are also carrying grid penalties this weekend, having taken on additional power unit elements beyond their full-season allocation. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Sainz are also among drivers hit by grid penalties.

All of this means Leclerc has a strong chance of securing Ferrari's first victory on its home turf since his previous triumph in 2019.

What time does qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Dutch GP will begin at 4pm local time (+2 GMT) at Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

  • Date: Saturday, September 10, 2022 
  • Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 16:00 SAST / 17:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 00:00 AEST (Sunday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

22:00

21:00

17:30

FP2

 15:00 16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

 04:00

21:00

 20:00

16:30

Q

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Monza throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Italian GP - FP1 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'22.410  
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'22.487 0.077
3 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'22.689 0.279
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'22.831 0.421
5 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'22.840 0.430
6 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'23.075 0.665
7 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'23.099 0.689
8 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'23.260 0.850
9 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'23.394 0.984
10 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'23.511 1.101
11 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'23.529 1.119
12 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'23.570 1.160
13 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'23.640 1.230
14 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'23.661 1.251
15 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'23.688 1.278
16 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'23.856 1.446
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'24.006 1.596
18 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Haas 1'24.317 1.907
19 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Aston Martin 1'24.731 2.321
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'24.941 2.531
View full results

Italian GP - FP2 results

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'21.664  
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'21.807 0.143
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'21.857 0.193
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'22.338 0.674
5 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'22.386 0.722
6 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'22.394 0.730
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'22.503 0.839
8 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'22.728 1.064
9 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'22.752 1.088
10 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'22.835 1.171
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'22.911 1.247
12 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'22.938 1.274
13 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'22.993 1.329
14 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'23.135 1.471
15 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'23.217 1.553
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'23.557 1.893
17 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'23.731 2.067
18 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'23.785 2.121
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'23.982 2.318
20 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'24.586 2.922
View full results
