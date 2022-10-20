2022 F1 United States Grand Prix session timings and preview

Listen to this article

Max Verstappen will head to Austin as the 2022 champion having wrapped up his second consecutive F1 title in Japan a fortnight ago.

However, the constructors' championship is still to be decided, with Red Bull currently sitting 165 points clear of Ferrari in the standings.

There is a strong chance that Red Bull will secure its first constructors' title since 2013 at Austin this weekend having been unbeaten in the second half of the season. Its last defeat was recorded in Austria prior to the summer break.

Lewis Hamilton is the most successful driver at the Circuit of the Americas with a total of five wins, four of which were recorded in consecutive years in the middle of last decade. The Mercedes driver would be hoping that his strong record will end his and his team's current win drought in F1 as they aim to bounce back after a tough start to F1's new ground-effect era.

2022 Formula 1 United Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 19:00 20:00 21:00 15:00 12:00 06:00¹ 04:00¹ 00:30¹ FP2 22:00 23:00 00:00¹ 18:00 15:00 09:00¹ 07:00¹ 03:30¹ FP3 19:00 20:00 21:00 15:00 12:00 06:00v 04:00¹ 00:30¹ Q 22:00 23:00 00:00¹ 18:00 15:00 09:00¹ 07:00¹ 03:30¹ Race 19:00 20:00 21:00 15:00 12:00 06:00¹ 04:00¹ 00:30¹

2022 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in the UK/Portugal

Friday 21st October 2022

Free Practice 1: 20:00 - 21:00 BST

Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:30 BST¹ (extended session)

Saturday 22nd October 2022

Free Practice 3: 20:00 - 21:00 BST

Qualifying: 23:00 - 20:00 BST

Sunday 23rd October 2022

Race: 20:00 BST

2022 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in Europe

Friday 21st October 2022

Free Practice 1: 21:00 - 22:00 CEST

Saturday 22nd October 2022

Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:30 CEST (extended session)

Free Practice 3: 21:00 - 22:00 CEST

Sunday 23rd October 2022

Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 CEST

Race: 21:00 CEST

2022 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in the US

Friday 21st October 2022

Free Practice 1: 14:00 - 15:00 CT / 15:00 - 16:00 ET / 12:00 - 13:00 PT

Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:30 CT / 18:00 - 19:30 ET / 15:00 - 16:30 PT (extended session)

Saturday 22nd October 2022

Free Practice 3: 14:00 - 15:00 CT / 15:00 - 16:00 ET / 12:00 - 13:00 PT

Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 CT / 18:00 - 19:00 ET / 15:00 - 16:00 PT

Sunday 23rd October 2022

Race: 14:00 CT / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT

2022 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in Australia

Saturday 22nd October 2022

Free Practice 1: 06:00 - 07:00 AEDT

Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:30 AEDT (extended session)

Sunday 23rd October 2022

Free Practice 3: 06:00 - 07:00 AEDT

Qualifying: 09:00 - 10:00 AEDT

Monday 24th October 2022

Race: 06:00 AEDT

2022 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in Japan

Saturday 22nd October 2022

Free Practice 1: 04:00 - 05:00 JST

Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:30 JST (extended session)

Sunday 23rd October 2022

Free Practice 3: 04:00 - 05:00 JST

Qualifying: 07:00 - 08:00 JST

Monday 24th October 2022

Race: 04:00 JST

2022 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in Africa

Friday 21st October 2022

Free Practice 1: 21:00 - 22:00 SAT / 22:00 - 23:00 EAT

Saturday 22nd October 2022

Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:30 SAT / 01:00 - 02:30 EAT (extended session)

Free Practice 3: 21:00 - 22:00 SAT / 22:00 - 23:00 EAT

Sunday 23rd October 2022

Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 SAT / 01:00 - 02:00 EAT

Race: 21:00 / 22:00 EAT

2022 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in India

Saturday 22nd October 2022

Free Practice 1: 00:30 - 01:30 IST

Free Practice 2: 03:30 - 05:00 IST (extended session)

Sunday 23rd October 2022

Free Practice 3: 00:30 - 01:30 IST

Qualifying: 03:30 - 04:30 IST

Monday 24th October 2022

Race: 00:30 IST

Pirelli tyre allocation for the United States Grand Prix

Pirelli is bringing the C2, C3 and C4 tyres from its range to Austin for the US GP.

Most United States GP wins

Lewis Hamilton: 6 wins (2007, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017)

Michael Schumacher: 5 wins (2000, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006)

Graham Hill: 3 wins (1963, 1964, 1965)

Jim Clark: 3 wins (1962, 1966, 1967)