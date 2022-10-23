2022 F1 United States Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Listen to this article

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will start the race from pole position ahead of newly-crowned champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull, with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell making it an all-Mercedes second row.

Mercedes is the most successful team in Austin with five wins from nine races, but the German manufacturer hasn't finished on the top step of the podium since F1 adopted new rules at the start of the current season.

Charles Leclerc qualified right behind his teammate Sainz in second, just 0.065s off pole, but a 10-place grid drop for taking on additional power unit elements means he will take the start from 12th.

A record crowd is expected to go through the gates at the Circuit of the Americas for the 10th running of the Austin race since its debut in 2012.

When is the F1 United States Grand Prix?

The 2022 F1 US Grand Prix will begin at 2pm local time at the Circuit of the Americas.

Date : Sunday, October 23, 2022

: Sunday, October 23, 2022 Start time: 19:00 GMT / 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST / 21:00 SAST / 22:00 EAT / 15:00 ET / 14:00 CT / 12:00 PT / 06:00 AEDT (Monday) / 04:00 JST (Monday) / 00:30 IST (Monday)

2022 Formula 1 United Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 19:00 20:00 21:00 15:00 12:00 06:00¹ 04:00¹ 00:30¹ FP2 22:00 23:00 00:00¹ 18:00 15:00 09:00¹ 07:00¹ 03:30¹ FP3 19:00 20:00 21:00 15:00 12:00 06:00¹ 04:00¹ 00:30¹ Q 22:00 23:00 00:00¹ 18:00 15:00 09:00¹ 07:00¹ 03:30¹ Race 19:00 20:00 21:00 15:00 12:00 06:00¹ 04:00¹ 00:30¹

How can I watch the United States Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky / RTL

Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ABC

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Malaysia - Astro Sports

Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio

Singapore - Singtel / Starhub

Thailand - True Visions

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 United States Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 United States Grand Prix - Starting grid: