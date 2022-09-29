2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix session timings and preview

Listen to this article

Red Bull's Max Verstappen heads to Singapore with the chance of wrapping up the 2022 drivers' title, having extended a 115-point lead in the championship over Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc.

In the constructors' championship, Red Bull enjoys a 139-point advantage over Ferrari with six races including Singapore remaining in the season.

However, Red Bull has never won a race on the streets of Singapore in the V6 hybrid era, with its last victory in the city-state recorded back in 2013 with Sebastian Vettel at the wheel.

Mercedes and Ferrari exclusively won the Singapore GP between them from 2014-19, with Mercedes emerging victorious four times (including three courtesy of Lewis Hamilton) and Vettel powering Ferrari to victories in 2015 and '19.

2019 Singapore remains Vettel's last victory in F1 as the German, now at Aston Martin, prepares to bow out of the sport at the end of the current season.

2022 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 10:00 11:00 12:00 06:00 03:00 20:00 19:00 15:30 FP2 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 FP3 10:00 11:00 12:00 06:00 03:00 20:00 19:00 15:30 Q 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 22:00 17:30

2022 Formula 1 Singapore GP session timings in Singapore

Friday 30th September 2022

Free Practice 1: 18:00 - 19:00 local time

Free Practice 2: 21:00 - 22:00 local time

Saturday 1st October 2022

Free Practice 3: 18:00 - 19:00 local time

Qualifying: 21:00 - 22:00 local time

Sunday 2nd October 2022

Race: 20:00 local time

2022 Formula 1 Singapore GP session timings in the UK/Portugal

Friday 30th September 2022

Free Practice 1: 11:00 - 12:00 BST

Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Saturday 1st October 2022

Free Practice 3: 11:00 - 12:00 BST

Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Sunday 2nd October 2022

Race: 13:00 BST

2022 Formula 1 Singapore GP session timings in Europe

Friday 30th September 2022

Free Practice 1: 12:00 - 13:00 CEST

Free Practice 2: 15:00 -16:00 CEST

Saturday 1st October 2022

Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 CEST

Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 CEST

Sunday 2nd October 2022

Race: 14:00 CEST

2022 Formula 1 Singapore GP session timings in the US

Friday 30th September 2022

Free Practice 1: 06:00 - 07:00 ET / 03:00 - 04:00 PT

Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Saturday 1st October 2022

Free Practice 3: 06:00 - 07:00 ET / 03:00 - 04:00 PT

Qualifying: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Sunday 2nd October 2022

Race: 08:00 ET / 06:00 PT

2022 Formula 1 Singapore GP session timings in Australia

Friday 30th September 2022

Free Practice 1: 20:00 - 21:00 AEST

Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST

Saturday 1st October 2022

Free Practice 3: 20:00 - 21:00 AEST

Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST

Sunday 2nd October 2022

Race: 22:00 AEST

2022 Formula 1 Singapore GP session timings in Japan

Friday 30th September 2022

Free Practice 1: 19:00 - 20:00 JST

Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 JST

Saturday 1st October 2022

Free Practice 3: 19:00 - 20:00 JST

Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 JST

Sunday 2nd October 2022

Race: 21:00 JST

2022 Formula 1 Singapore GP session timings in Africa

Friday 30th September 2022

Free Practice 1: 12:00 - 13:00 SAST / 13:00 - 14:00 EAT

Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 SAST / 16:00 - 17:00 EAT

Saturday 1st October 2022

Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 SAST / 13:00 - 14:00 EAT

Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 SAST / 16:00 - 17:00 EAT

Sunday 2nd October 2022

Race: 14:00 SAST / 15:00 EAT

2022 Formula 1 Singapore GP session timings in India

Friday 30th September 2022

Free Practice 1: 15:30 - 16:30 IST

Free Practice 2: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Saturday 1st October 2022

Free Practice 3: 15:30 - 16:30 IST

Qualifying: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Sunday 2nd October 2022

Race: 17:30

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Singapore Grand Prix

Unsurprisingly, Pirelli is bringing the three softest tyres from its range to Singapore - C3, C4 and C5.