2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will start a race from pole position for the ninth time this season after topping the qualifying session on Saturday.

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez will join Leclerc on the front row of the grid, while his teammate Max Verstappen will line up eighth after he was forced to abort his final qualifying lap due to a lack of fuel.

Lewis Hamilton underlined the pace of the improving Mercedes by qualifying third, just 0.054s off Leclerc's best lap, although George Russell could only manage the 11th-quickest time in the other W13.

When is the F1 Singapore Grand Prix?

The 2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix will begin at 9:05pm local time (+8 GMT) at the Marina Bay Street Circuit following a long delay caused by rain.

Date : Sunday, October 2, 2022

: Sunday, October 2, 2022 Updated Start time: 13:05 GMT / 14:05 BST / 15:05 CEST / 15:05 SAST / 16:05 EAT / 09:05 ET / 06:05 PT / 23:05 AEST / 22:05 JST / 18:35 IST

How can I watch the Singapore Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky / RTL

Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Malaysia - Astro Sports

Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio

Singapore - Singtel / Starhub

Thailand - True Visions

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Singapore Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Starting grid: