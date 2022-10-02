Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Singapore GP News

2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The 2022 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on October 2. Here's how you can watch the 17th round of the 2022 F1 season.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Listen to this article

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will start a race from pole position for the ninth time this season after topping the qualifying session on Saturday.

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez will join Leclerc on the front row of the grid, while his teammate Max Verstappen will line up eighth after he was forced to abort his final qualifying lap due to a lack of fuel.

Lewis Hamilton underlined the pace of the improving Mercedes by qualifying third, just 0.054s off Leclerc's best lap, although George Russell could only manage the 11th-quickest time in the other W13.

When is the F1 Singapore Grand Prix?

The 2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix will begin at 9:05pm local time (+8 GMT) at the Marina Bay Street Circuit following a long delay caused by rain.

  • Date: Sunday, October 2, 2022
  • Updated Start time: 13:05 GMT / 14:05 BST / 15:05 CEST / 15:05 SAST / 16:05 EAT / 09:05 ET / 06:05 PT / 23:05 AEST / 22:05 JST / 18:35 IST

How can I watch the Singapore Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1 

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Singapore Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'49.412  
2 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'49.434 0.022
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'49.466 0.054
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'49.583 0.171
5 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'49.966 0.554
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'50.584 1.172
7 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'51.211 1.799
8 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'51.395 1.983
9 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'51.573 2.161
10 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'51.983 2.571
11 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'54.012 4.600
12 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'54.211 4.799
13 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'54.370 4.958
14 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'54.380 4.968
15 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'55.518 6.106
16 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'56.083 6.671
17 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'56.226 6.814
18 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'56.337 6.925
19 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'56.985 7.573
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'57.532 8.120
