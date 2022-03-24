2022 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Listen to this article

Just over three months following its first visit, F1 is back in Saudi Arabia for the second round of the 2022 season.

The organiser has made several changes to the street circuit in Jeddah in the intervening period with the main focus on improving visibility for drivers - and hence making the track safer.

The tweaks would actually make the circuit even faster than last year, when the average speed for pole position in qualifying last year already 157mph (252km/h).

Ferrari heads to the Gulf nation on the back of its first victory in over two seasons, but would be wary of the threat from Red Bull after the RB18s topped the speed traps in Bahrain last week.

Mercedes shouldn't be discounted either, but it's unlikely that the German manufacturer will have fixed all its problem in the short break since the last round.

2022 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT CET/CEST ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 14:00 15:00 10:00 07:00 01:00¹ 23:00 19:30 FP2 17:00 18:00 13:00 10:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30 FP3 14:00 15:00 10:00 07:00 01:00¹ 23:00 19:30 Qualifying 17:00 18:00 13:00 10:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30 Race 17:00 19:00 13:00 10:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

For Formula 1's second-ever visit to Saudi Arabia, Pirelli is bringing C2, C3 and C4 tyres from its range. These are a step softer than Pirelli's allocation for the Bahrain Grand Prix.