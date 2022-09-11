Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Italian GP Statistics

2022 F1 World Championship standings after the Italian GP

Max Verstappen extended his lead in the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship after scoring his 11th win of the season in the Italian Grand Prix.

Charles Bradley
By:
2022 F1 World Championship standings after the Italian GP
Listen to this article

Verstappen can wrap up his second successive world title next time out in Singapore, following his fifth consecutive race victory on Sunday.

Who is leading the 2022 F1 World Championship Drivers' points?

Red Bull’s reigning champion Verstappen scored 25 points at Monza and his lead in the World Championship is up to 116 points over Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who maintains second in the standings. Leclerc is now nine ahead of Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez.

Perez is only seven points ahead of MercedesGeorge Russell, who scored his seventh podium finish of the year.

Carlos Sainz’s comeback drive to fourth, from 18th on the grid, drops him to 16 points behind Russell. Lewis Hamilton, in the other Mercedes, is now 35 points behind Russell.

2022 F1 World Championship standings for Drivers

 Cla   Driver   Points  Grands Prix
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16
1 Max Verstappen 335   - 25 - 34 26 25 15 25 25 6 27 25 25 26 26 25
2 Charles Leclerc 219   26 19 26 15 18 - 12 - 10 12 32 - 8 8 15 18
3 Sergio Pérez 210   - 12 18 24 12 19 25 19 - 18 4 12 10 18 10 9
4 George Russell 203   12 10 15 12 10 15 10 15 12 - 17 15 15 12 18 15
5 Carlos Sainz Jr. 187   18 15 - 5 15 12 18 - 19 25 6 11 12 15 4 12
6 Lewis Hamilton 168   15 1 12 - 8 10 4 12 15 16 16 18 19 - 12 10
7 Lando Norris 88   - 6 10 19 - 4 9 2 - 8 6 6 6 - 6 6
8 Esteban Ocon 66   6 8 6 - 4 6 - 1 8 - 13 4 2 6 2 -
9 Fernando Alonso 59   2 - - - - 2 6 6 2 10 1 8 4 10 8 -
10 Valtteri Bottas 46   8 - 4 12 6 8 2 - 6 - - - - - - -
11 Pierre Gasly 22   - 4 2 - - - - 10 - - - - - 2 - 4
12 Kevin Magnussen 22   10 2 - 3 - - - - - 1 6 - - - - -
13 Sebastian Vettel 20       - 4 - - 1 8 - 2 - - 1 4 - -
14 Daniel Ricciardo 19   - - 8 3 - - - 4 - - 2 2 - - - -
15 Mick Schumacher 12   - - - - - - - - - 4 8 - - - - -
16 Yuki Tsunoda 11   4 - - 6 - 1 - - - - - - - - - -
17 Zhou Guanyu 6   1 - - - - - - - 4 - - - - - - 1
18 Lance Stroll 5   - - - 1 1 - - - 1 - - 1 - - 1 -
19 Alexander Albon 4   - - 1 - 2 - - - - - - - - 1 - -
20 Nyck de Vries 2                                 2
21 Nicholas Latifi 0   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Who is leading the 2022 F1 World Championship Constructors' points?

In the constructors’ standings, Red Bull’s 34-point haul in Italy moves it 139 clear of Ferrari. Mercedes lost five points on Ferrari, and the gap is out to 35.

McLaren gained six points on Alpine, despite the loss of Daniel Ricciardo in the closing laps, so the French marque is now 18 ahead in fourth position.

AlphaTauri jumped four points clear of Aston Martin in the battle for eighth, the gap now eight after Aston’s point-scoring streak came to an end with a double DNF.

Williams scored its fourth points finish of the year thanks to debutant Nyck de Vries. Alfa Romeo scored its first points in seven races.

2022 F1 World Championship standings for Constructors

Cla   Constructor   Points  Grands Prix
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16
1 Red Bull 545   - 37 18 58 38 44 40 44 25 24 31 37 35 44 36 34
2 Ferrari 406   44 34 26 20 33 12 30 - 29 37 38 11 20 23 19 30
3 Mercedes 371   27 11 27 12 18 25 14 27 27 16 33 33 34 12 30 25
4 Alpine/Renault 125   8 8 6 - 4 8 6 7 10 10 14 12 6 16 10 -
5 McLaren/Mercedes 107   - 6 18 22 - 4 9 6 - 8 8 8 6 - 6 6
6 Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 52   9 - 4 12 6 8 2 - 10 - - - - - - 1
7 Haas/Ferrari 34   10 2 - 3 - - - - - 5 14 - - - - -
8 AlphaTauri/Red Bull 33   4 4 2 6 - 1 - 10 - - - - - 2 - 4
9 Aston Martin/Mercedes 25   - - - 5 1 - 1 8 1 2 - 1 1 4 1 -
10 Williams/Mercedes 6   - - 1 - 2 - - - - - - - - 1 - 2

 

