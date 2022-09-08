Tickets Subscribe
All me
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

2022 F1 Italian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 travels to Monza this weekend for the 2022 Italian Grand Prix. Here's the full schedule for the 16th round of the 2022 F1 season.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 F1 Italian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Listen to this article

As the fastest venue on the F1 calendar with several long straights, Monza will favour cars with a higher top-speed and low drag. All teams will bring special low-downforce configuration rear wings to the Italian venue, although corner stability is also important thanks to the presence of several chicanes.

Given the emphasis on top speed, Red Bull is the favourite for a fifth straight victory of 2022 going to Monza, especially having proven so strong at Spa a fortnight ago. However, Ferrari will be trying very hard to put on a strong show in front of its home fans and make amends for some of its errors in recent races.

2022 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

22:00

21:00

17:30

FP2

 15:00 16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

 04:00

21:00

 20:00

16:30

Q

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

2022 Formula 1 Italian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 9th September 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 13:00 - 14:00 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 BST

Saturday 10th September 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Sunday 11th September 2022

  • Race: 14:00 BST

2022 Formula 1 Italian GP session timings in Europe

Friday 9th September 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 14:00 - 15:00 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 -18:00 CEST

Saturday 10th September 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 14:00 CEST
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST

Sunday 11th September 2022

  • Race: 15:00 CEST

2022 Formula 1 Italian GP session timings in the US

Friday 9th September 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 08:00 - 09:00 ET / 05:00 - 06:00 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 11:00 - 12:00 ET / 08:00 - 09:00 PT

Saturday 10th September 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 07:00 - 08:00 ET / 04:00 - 05:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 07:00 - 08:00 PT 

Sunday 11th September 2022

  • Race: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT

2022 Formula 1 Italian GP session timings in Australia

Friday 9th September 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 22:00 - 23:00 AEST

Saturday 10th September 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 AEST
  • Free Practice 3: 21:00 - 22:00 AEST

Sunday 11th September 2022

  • Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST
  • Race: 23:00 AEST

2022 Formula 1 Italian GP session timings in Japan

Friday 9th September 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 21:00 - 22:00 JST

Saturday 10th September 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 JST
  • Free Practice 3: 20:00 - 21:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Sunday 11th September 2022

  • Race: 22:00 JST

2022 Formula 1 Italian GP session timings in Africa

Friday 9th September 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 14:00 - 15:00 SAST / 15:00 - 16:00 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 SAST / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT 

Saturday 10th September 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 14:00 SAST / 14:00 - 15:00 EAT
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 SAST / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT

Sunday 11th September 2022

  • Race: 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT

2022 Formula 1 Italian GP session timings in India

Friday 9th September 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 17:30 - 18:30 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST

Saturday 10th September 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 16:30 - 17:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30 IST

Sunday 11th September 2022

  • Race: 18:30 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Italian Grand Prix

Pirelli is bringing the C2, C3 and C4 tyres from its range to Monza.

shares
comments

Previous article

Next article

