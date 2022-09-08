2022 F1 Italian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Listen to this article

As the fastest venue on the F1 calendar with several long straights, Monza will favour cars with a higher top-speed and low drag. All teams will bring special low-downforce configuration rear wings to the Italian venue, although corner stability is also important thanks to the presence of several chicanes.

Given the emphasis on top speed, Red Bull is the favourite for a fifth straight victory of 2022 going to Monza, especially having proven so strong at Spa a fortnight ago. However, Ferrari will be trying very hard to put on a strong show in front of its home fans and make amends for some of its errors in recent races.

2022 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30 FP2 15:00 16:00 17:00 11:00 08:00 01:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 FP3 11:00 12:00 13:00 07:00 04:00 21:00 20:00 16:30 Q 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 23:00 19:30 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

2022 Formula 1 Italian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal

Friday 9th September 2022

Free Practice 1: 13:00 - 14:00 BST

Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 BST

Saturday 10th September 2022

Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 BST

Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Sunday 11th September 2022

Race: 14:00 BST

2022 Formula 1 Italian GP session timings in Europe

Friday 9th September 2022

Free Practice 1: 14:00 - 15:00 CEST

Free Practice 2: 17:00 -18:00 CEST

Saturday 10th September 2022

Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 14:00 CEST

Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST

Sunday 11th September 2022

Race: 15:00 CEST

2022 Formula 1 Italian GP session timings in the US

Friday 9th September 2022

Free Practice 1: 08:00 - 09:00 ET / 05:00 - 06:00 PT

Free Practice 2: 11:00 - 12:00 ET / 08:00 - 09:00 PT

Saturday 10th September 2022

Free Practice 3: 07:00 - 08:00 ET / 04:00 - 05:00 PT

Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 07:00 - 08:00 PT

Sunday 11th September 2022

Race: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT

2022 Formula 1 Italian GP session timings in Australia

Friday 9th September 2022

Free Practice 1: 22:00 - 23:00 AEST

Saturday 10th September 2022

Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 AEST

Free Practice 3: 21:00 - 22:00 AEST

Sunday 11th September 2022

Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST

Race: 23:00 AEST

2022 Formula 1 Italian GP session timings in Japan

Friday 9th September 2022

Free Practice 1: 21:00 - 22:00 JST

Saturday 10th September 2022

Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 JST

Free Practice 3: 20:00 - 21:00 JST

Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Sunday 11th September 2022

Race: 22:00 JST

2022 Formula 1 Italian GP session timings in Africa

Friday 9th September 2022

Free Practice 1: 14:00 - 15:00 SAST / 15:00 - 16:00 EAT

Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 SAST / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT

Saturday 10th September 2022

Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 14:00 SAST / 14:00 - 15:00 EAT

Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 SAST / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT

Sunday 11th September 2022

Race: 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT

2022 Formula 1 Italian GP session timings in India

Friday 9th September 2022

Free Practice 1: 17:30 - 18:30 IST

Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST

Saturday 10th September 2022

Free Practice 3: 16:30 - 17:30 IST

Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30 IST

Sunday 11th September 2022

Race: 18:30

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Italian Grand Prix

Pirelli is bringing the C2, C3 and C4 tyres from its range to Monza.