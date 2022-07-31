2022 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Listen to this article

Mercedes' George Russell will start an F1 race from pole position for the first time in his career after topping Saturday's qualifying session in Hungary.

Russell will be joined on the front row by the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, with Charles Leclerc right behind him in the other F1-75.

A DRS failure leaves Lewis Hamilton seventh on the grid.

Red Bull will have a mountain to climb in what is the final race before the summer break, with championship leader Max Verstappen starting 10th after suffering a loss of power in qualifying, and Sergio Perez lining up in 11th place after failing to get into Q3.

When is the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix?

The 2022 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at the Hungaroring.

Date : Sunday, July 31, 2022

: Sunday, July 31, 2022 Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

2022 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30 FP2 15:00 16:00 17:00 11:00 09:00 01:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 FP3 11:00 12:00 13:00 07:00 04:00 21:00 20:00 16:30 Q 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 23:00 19:30 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 How can I watch the Hungarian Grand Prix? Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. Europe: Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky / RTL

Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1 Americas: USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN Asia: China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Malaysia - Astro Sports

Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio

Singapore - Singtel / Starhub

Thailand - True Visions

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+ Oceania: Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports Africa: Africa - SuperSport Can I stream the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix? Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice. Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively. F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Starting grid: