2022 F1 Canadian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Max Verstappen heads to Canada with an extended lead of 21 points over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez following his victory in Baku last weekend. Charles Leclerc has dropped to third in the standings, 31 points behind Verstappen, after retiring from Azerbaijan due to technical issues on his Ferrari.

In the constructors' championship, Red Bull holds a commanding advantage of 81 points over Ferrari due to their contrasting fortunes in recent races.

Canada has been a happy hunting ground for Lewis Hamilton, with the British driver having won a record-equalling seven races at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve since his F1 debut in 2007, including four in the last five occasions.

However, with Mercedes struggling for competitiveness at the start of F1's ground-effect era, Red Bull and Ferrari are the favourites going into the first Canadian GP since 2019.

Both Red Bull and Ferrari have won races at Montreal since the introduction of V6 turbo engines, with Daniel Ricciardo scoring a memorable win for the former in 2014 and Sebastian Vettel winning the 2018 edition of the race for Scuderia.

2022 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 18:00 19:00 20:00 14:00 11:00 04:00¹ 03:00¹ 23:30 FP2 21:00 22:00 23:00 17:00 14:00 07:00¹ 06:00¹ 02:30¹ FP3 17:00 18:00 19:00 13:00 10:00 03:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30 Q 20:00 21:00 22:00 16:00 13:00 06:00¹ 05:00¹ 01:30¹ Race 18:00 19:00 20:00 14:00 11:00 04:00¹ 03:00¹ 23:30

2022 Formula 1 Canadian GP session timings in Montreal

Friday 17th June 2022

Free Practice 1: 14:00 - 15:00 local time

Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 local time

Saturday 18th June 2022

Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 14:00 local time

Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 local time

Sunday 19th June 2022

Race: 14:00 local time

2022 Formula 1 Canadian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal

Friday 17th June 2022

Free Practice 1: 19:00 - 20:00 BST

Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 BST

Saturday 18th June 2022

Free Practice 3: 18:00 - 19:00 BST

Qualifying: 21:00 - 2:00 BST

Sunday 19th June 2022

Race: 19:00 BST

2022 Formula 1 Canadian GP session timings in Europe

Friday 17th June 2022

Free Practice 1: 20:00 - 21:00 CEST

Free Practice 2: 23:00 -00:00 CEST

Saturday 18th June 2022

Free Practice 3: 19:00 - 20:00 CEST

Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 CEST

Sunday 19th June 2022

Race: 20:00 CEST

2022 Formula 1 Canadian GP session timings in the US

Friday 17th June 2022

Free Practice 1: 14:00 - 15:00 ET / 11:00 - 12:00 PT

Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 ET / 14:00 - 15:00 PT

Saturday 18th June 2022

Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 14:00 ET / 10:00 - 11:00 PT

Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 ET / 13:00 - 14:00 PT

Sunday 19th June 2022

Race: 14:00 ET / 11:00 PT

2022 Formula 1 Canadian GP session timings in Australia

Saturday 18th June 2022

Free Practice 1: 04:00 - 05:00 AEST

Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:00 AEST

Sunday 19th June 2022

Free Practice 3: 03:00 - 04:00 AEST

Qualifying: 06:00 - 07:00 AEST

Monday 20th June 2022

Race: 04:00 AEST

2022 Formula 1 Canadian GP session timings in Japan

Saturday 18th June 2022

Free Practice 1: 03:00 - 04:00 JST

Free Practice 2: 06:00 - 07:00 JST

Sunday 19th June 2022

Free Practice 3: 02:00 - 03:00 JST

Qualifying: 05:00 - 06:00 JST

Monday 20th June 2022

Race: 03:00 JST

2022 Formula 1 Canadian GP session timings in Africa

Friday 17th June 2022

Free Practice 1: 20:00 - 21:00 SAST / 21:00 - 22:00 EAT

Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 SAST / 00:00 - 01:00 EAT (Saturday)

Saturday 18th June 2022

Free Practice 3: 19:00 - 20:00 SAST / 20:00 - 21:00 EAT

Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 SAST / 23:00 - 00:00 EAT

Sunday 19th June 2022

Race: 20:00 SAST / 21:00 EAT

2022 Formula 1 Canadian GP session timings in India

Friday 17th June 2022

Free Practice 1: 23:30 - 00:30 IST

Saturday 18th June 2022

Free Practice 2: 02:30 - 03:30 IST

Free Practice 3: 22:30 - 23:30 IST

Sunday 19th June 2022

Qualifying: 01:30 - 02:30 IST

Race: 23:30

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Canadian Grand Prix

As was the case in Monaco and Baku, Pirelli is bringing the three softest tyres from its range to Montreal - C3 hard, C4 medium and C5 soft.