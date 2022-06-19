Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

2022 F1 Canadian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The Canadian Grand Prix returns to the Formula 1 calendar for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Here's the full schedule for the race.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 F1 Canadian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Listen to this article

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start the race from pole position ahead of Alpine star Fernando Alonso, who secured his front-row start in a decade in a wet, incident-packed qualifying on Saturday.

Carlos Sainz will line up third in the lead Ferrari, with his teammate Charles Leclerc sent to the back of the grid after switching to a new power unit this weekend.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton will take fourth on the grid, with Haas duo Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher sharing the third row.

When is the F1 Canadian Grand Prix?

The 2022 F1 Canadian Grand Prix will begin at 2pm local time (-4 GMT) at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

  • Date: Sunday, June 19, 2022
  • Start time: 14:00 local time / 18:00 GMT / 19:00 BST / 20:00 CEST / 20:00 SAST / 21:00 EAT / 14:00 ET / 11:00 PT / 04:00 AEST (Monday) / 03:00 JST (Monday) / 23:30 IST

2022 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

18:00

19:00

20:00

14:00

11:00

04:00¹

03:00¹

23:30

FP2

 21:00 22:00

23:00

 17:00

14:00

 07:00¹

06:00¹

 02:30¹

FP3

17:00

18:00

19:00

13:00

 10:00

03:00¹

 02:00¹

22:30

Q

20:00

21:00

22:00

16:00

13:00

 06:00¹

05:00¹

01:30¹

Race 

18:00

19:00

20:00

14:00

11:00

04:00¹

03:00¹

 23:30

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ABC
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Canadian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'21.299  
2 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'21.944 0.645
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'22.096 0.797
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'22.891 1.592
5 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'22.960 1.661
6 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'23.356 2.057
7 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'23.529 2.230
8 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'23.557 2.258
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'23.749 2.450
10 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'24.030 2.731
11 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'26.788 5.489
12 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'26.858 5.559
13 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'33.127 11.828
14 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren    
15 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'34.492 13.193
16 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'34.512 13.213
17 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'35.532 14.233
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'35.660 14.361
19 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari    
20 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'36.575 15.276
View full results
