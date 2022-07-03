2022 F1 British Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Listen to this article

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz will start from pole position for the first time in his F1 career after upsetting Red Bull rival and championship leader Max Verstappen in a wet qualifying.

Sainz's teammate Charles Leclerc will line up third on the grid ahead of Sergio Perez (Red Bull), while home favourite Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) will take the start from fifth.

The other two British drivers on the grid, Lando Norris (McLaren) and George Russell (Mercedes), are due to start sixth and eighth respectively.

When is the F1 British Grand Prix?

The 2022 F1 British Grand Prix will begin at 3pm local time (+1 GMT) at the Silverstone circuit.

Date : Sunday, July 3, 2022

: Sunday, July 3, 2022 Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 16:00 SAST / 17:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 00:00 AEST (Monday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST

2022 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30 FP2 15:00 16:00 17:00 11:00 08:00 01:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 FP3 11:00 12:00 13:00 07:00 04:00 21:00 20:00 16:30 Q 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 23:00 19:30 Race 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 23:00 19:30

How can I watch the British Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky / RTL

Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1 / Channel 4

Americas:

USA - ESPN2

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Malaysia - Astro Sports

Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio

Singapore - Singtel / Starhub

Thailand - True Visions

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 British Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

