2022 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview

Listen to this article

Max Verstappen leads the drivers' championship heading to Baku with a margin of nine points over Charles Leclerc, while Red Bull is 36 points clear of Ferrari in the constructors' standings.

Sergio Perez won last year's Azerbaijan GP following a spectacular tyre failure for his Red Bull teammate Verstappen while leading the race.

Ahead of the weekend, Red Bull said Baku will be the ultimate test for its DRS fixes, with the street circuit featuring several long straights including a 2.2km blast to the braking zone at Turn 1.

2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 11:00 12:00 13:00 07:00 04:00 21:00 20:00 16:30 FP2 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 23:00 19:30 FP3 11:00 12:00 13:00 07:00 04:00 21:00 20:00 16:30 Q 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 23:00 19:30 Race 11:00 12:00 13:00 07:00 04:00 21:00 20:00 16:30

2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in local time

Friday 10th June 2022

Free Practice 1: 15:00 - 16:00 local time

Free Practice 2: 18:00 - 19:00 local time

Saturday 11th June 2022

Free Practice 3: 15:00 - 16:00 local time

Qualifying: 18:00 - 19:00 local time

Sunday 12th June 2022

Race: 15:00 local time

2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in the UK/Portugal

Friday 10th June 2022

Free Practice 1: 12:00 - 13:00 BST

Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Saturday 11th June 2022

Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 BST

Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Sunday 12th June 2022

Race: 12:00 BST

2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in Europe

Friday 10th June 2022

Free Practice 1: 13:00 - 14:00 CEST

Free Practice 2: 16:00 -17:00 CEST

Saturday 11th June 2022

Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 14:00 CEST

Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST

Sunday 12th June 2022

Race: 13:00 CEST

2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in the US

Friday 10th June 2022

Free Practice 1: 07:00 - 08:00 ET / 04:00 - 05:00 PT

Free Practice 2: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 07:00 - 08:00 PT

Saturday 11th June 2022

Free Practice 3: 07:00 - 08:00 ET / 04:00 - 05:00 PT

Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 07:00 - 08:00 PT

Sunday 12th June 2022

Race: 07:00 ET / 04:00 PT

2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in Australia

Friday 10th June 2022

Free Practice 1: 21:00 - 22:00 AEST

Saturday 11th June 2022

Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST

Free Practice 3: 21:00 - 22:00 AEST

Sunday 12th June 2022

Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST

Race: 21:00 AEST

2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in Japan

Friday 10th June 2022

Free Practice 1: 20:00 - 21:00 JST

Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Saturday 11th June 2022

Free Practice 3: 20:00 - 21:00 JST

Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Sunday 12th June 2022

Race: 20:00 JST

2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in Africa

Friday 10th June 2022

Free Practice 1: 13:00 - 14:00 SAST / 14:00 - 15:00 EAT

Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 SAST / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT

Saturday 11th June 2022

Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 14:00 SAST / 14:00 - 15:00 EAT

Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 SAST / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT

Sunday 12th June 2022

Race: 13:00 SAST / 14:00 EAT

2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in India

Friday 10th June 2022

Free Practice 1: 16:30 - 17:30 IST

Free Practice 2: 19:30 - 20:30 IST

Saturday 11th June 2022

Free Practice 3: 16:30 - 17:30 IST

Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30 IST

Sunday 12th June 2022

Race: 16:30

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Like Monaco, Pirelli is bringing the three softest tyres from its range to Azerbaijan - C3 hard, C4 medium and C5 soft.