Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / McLaren models to feature in Petersen Automotive Museum Next / Why Formula 1 2022's midfield battle is so unpredictable
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

2022 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 travels to Baku this weekend on June 10 -12 for the eighth round of the 2022 schedule. Here's all you need to know about the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview
Listen to this article

Max Verstappen leads the drivers' championship heading to Baku with a margin of nine points over Charles Leclerc, while Red Bull is 36 points clear of Ferrari in the constructors' standings.

Sergio Perez won last year's Azerbaijan GP following a spectacular tyre failure for his Red Bull teammate Verstappen while leading the race.

Ahead of the weekend, Red Bull said Baku will be the ultimate test for its DRS fixes, with the street circuit featuring several long straights including a 2.2km blast to the braking zone at Turn 1.

2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

04:00

21:00

20:00

16:30

FP2

 14:00 15:00

16:00

 10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

 19:30

FP3

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

 04:00

21:00

 20:00

16:30

Q

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

04:00

21:00

20:00

 16:30

2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in local time

Friday 10th June 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 15:00 - 16:00 local time
  • Free Practice 2: 18:00 - 19:00 local time

Saturday 11th June 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 15:00 - 16:00 local time
  • Qualifying: 18:00 - 19:00 local time

Sunday 12th June 2022

  • Race: 15:00 local time

2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 10th June 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 12:00 - 13:00 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Saturday 11th June 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Sunday 12th June 2022

  • Race: 12:00 BST

2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in Europe

Friday 10th June 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 13:00 - 14:00 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 -17:00 CEST

Saturday 11th June 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 14:00 CEST
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST

Sunday 12th June 2022

  • Race: 13:00 CEST

2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in the US

Friday 10th June 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 07:00 - 08:00 ET / 04:00 - 05:00 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 07:00 - 08:00 PT

Saturday 11th June 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 07:00 - 08:00 ET / 04:00 - 05:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 07:00 - 08:00 PT 

Sunday 12th June 2022

  • Race: 07:00 ET / 04:00 PT

2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in Australia

Friday 10th June 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 21:00 - 22:00 AEST

Saturday 11th June 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST
  • Free Practice 3: 21:00 - 22:00 AEST

Sunday 12th June 2022

  • Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST
  • Race: 21:00 AEST

2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in Japan

Friday 10th June 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 20:00 - 21:00 JST
  • Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Saturday 11th June 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 20:00 - 21:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Sunday 12th June 2022

  • Race: 20:00 JST

2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in Africa

Friday 10th June 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 13:00 - 14:00 SAST / 14:00 - 15:00 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 SAST / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT 

Saturday 11th June 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 14:00 SAST / 14:00 - 15:00 EAT
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 SAST / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT

Sunday 12th June 2022

  • Race: 13:00 SAST / 14:00 EAT

2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in India

Friday 10th June 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 16:30 - 17:30 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 19:30 - 20:30 IST

Saturday 11th June 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 16:30 - 17:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30 IST

Sunday 12th June 2022

  • Race: 16:30 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Like Monaco, Pirelli is bringing the three softest tyres from its range to Azerbaijan - C3 hard, C4 medium and C5 soft.

shares
comments

Related video

McLaren models to feature in Petersen Automotive Museum
Previous article

McLaren models to feature in Petersen Automotive Museum
Next article

Why Formula 1 2022's midfield battle is so unpredictable

Why Formula 1 2022's midfield battle is so unpredictable
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
2022 Assen MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more Dutch GP
MotoGP

2022 Assen MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

JDC-Miller becomes first Porsche LMDh customer in IMSA
IMSA

JDC-Miller becomes first Porsche LMDh customer in IMSA

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
6 h
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.