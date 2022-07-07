2022 F1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Listen to this article

The sprint format returns this weekend for only the second time this season, having previously been employed at Imola. That means qualifying will take place on Friday and determine the starting order for the 100km Sprint on Saturday, the results of which will in turn set the grid for the grand prix.

Due to long straight and limited number of corners, the Austrian GP will play to the strengths of Red Bull, giving the home team an advantage over its chief rival Ferrari.

2022 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Q 15:00 16:00 17:00 11:00 08:00 01:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 FP2 10:30 11:30 12:30 06:30 03:30 20:30 19:30 16:00 Sprint 14:30 15:30 16:30 10:30 07:30 00:30¹ 23:30 20:00 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

2022 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal

Friday 8th July 2022

Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 BST

Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 BST

Saturday 9th July 2022

Free Practice 2: 11:30 - 12:30 BST

Sprint: 15:30 - 16:30 BST

Sunday 10th July 2022

Race: 14:00 BST

2022 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in Europe

Friday 8th July 2022

Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 CEST

Qualifying: 17:00 -18:00 CEST

Saturday 9th July 2022

Free Practice 2: 12:30 - 13:30 CEST

Sprint: 16:30 - 17:30 CEST

Sunday 10th July 2022

Race: 15:00 CEST

2022 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in the US

Friday 8th July 2022

Free Practice 1: 07:30 - 08:30 ET / 04:30 - 05:30 PT

Qualifying: 11:00 - 12:00 ET / 08:00 - 09:00 PT

Saturday 9th July 2022

Free Practice 2: 06:30 - 07:30 ET / 03:30 - 04:30 PT

Sprint: 10:30 - 11:30 ET / 07:30 - 08:30 PT

Sunday 10th July 2022

Race: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT

2022 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in Australia

Friday 8th July 2022

Free Practice 1: 21:30 - 22:30 AEST

Saturday 9th July 2022

Qualifying: 01:00 - 02:00 AEST

Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 AEST

Sunday 10th July 2022

Sprint: 00:30 - 01:30 AEST

Race: 23:00 AEST

2022 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in Japan

Friday 8th July 2022

Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 JST

Saturday 9th July 2022

Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 JST

Free Practice 2: 19:30 - 20:30 JST

Sprint: 23:30 - 00:30 JST

Sunday 10th July 2022

Race: 22:00 JST

2022 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in Africa

Friday 8th July 2022

Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 SAST / 14:30 - 15:30 EAT

Qualifying - 18:00 SAST / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT

Saturday 9th July 2022

Free Practice 2: 12:30 - 13:30 SAST / 13:30 - 14:30 EAT

Sprint: 16:30 - 17:30 SAST / 17:30 - 18:30 EAT

Sunday 10th July 2022

Race: 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT

2022 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in India

Friday 8th July 2022

Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 18:00 IST

Qualifying: 20:30 - 21:30 IST

Saturday 9th July 2022

Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 IST

Sprint: 20:00 - 21:00 IST

Sunday 10th July 2022

Race: 18:30

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Austrian Grand Prix

Pirelli is bringing the three softest tyres from its range to Spielberg, namely the C3 hard, C4 medium and C5 soft.