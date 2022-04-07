2022 F1 Australian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Listen to this article

The Albert Park Circuit has undergone a number of changes since F1 last held a grand prix in Melbourne in 2019, all of which are aimed at improving overtaking opportunities. Chiefly, the Turn 9/10 chicane has been removed to pave way for a fast, flat-out section, while several corners have been widened to allow more cars to run next to each other. In addition, the entire layout has been reprofiled ahead of this year’s race.

It is hoped that the changes made by the Australian Grand Prix Corporation will address some of the criticism the circuit has received over the years, especially in the wake of grand prix cars getting longer and heavier (and hence less nimble) for street venues.

2022 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 03:00 04:00 05:00 23:00 20:00 13:00 12:00 08:30 FP2 06:00 07:00 08:00 02:00 23:00 16:00 15:00 11:30 FP3 03:00 04:00 05:00 23:00 20:00 13:00 12:00 08:30 Qualifying 06:00 07:00 08:00 02:00 23:00 16:00 15:00 11:30 Race 05:00 06:00 07:00 01:00 22:00 15:00 14:00 10:30

2022 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal

Friday 8th April 2022

Free Practice 1: 04:00 - 05:00 BST

Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:00 BST

Saturday 9th April 2022

Free Practice 3: 04:00 - 05:00 BST

Qualifying: 07:00 - 08:00 BST

Sunday 10th April 2022

Race: 06:00 BST

2022 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in Europe

Friday 8th April 2022

Free Practice 1: 05:00 - 06:00 CEST

Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 CEST

Saturday 9th April 2022

Free Practice 3: 05:00 - 06:00 CEST

Qualifying: 08:00 - 09:00 CEST

Sunday 10th April 2022

Race: 07:00 CEST

2022 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in the US

Thursday 7th April 2022

Free Practice 1: 23:00 - 00:00 ET / 20:00 - 21:00 PT

Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 PT

Friday 8th April 2022

Free Practice 2: 02:00 - 03:00 ET

Free Practice 3: 23:00 - 00:00 ET / 20:00 - 21:00 PT

Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 PT

Saturday 9th April 2022

Qualifying: 02:00 - 03:00 ET

Race: 22:00 PT

Sunday 10th April 2022

Race: 01:00 ET

2022 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in Australia

Friday 8th April 2022

Free Practice 1: 13:00 - 14:00 AEST

Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 AEST

Saturday 9th April 2022

Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 14:00 AEST

Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 AEST

Sunday 10th April 2022

Race: 15:00 AEST

2022 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in Japan

Friday 8th April 2022

Free Practice 1: 12:00 - 13:00 JST

Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 JST

Saturday 9th April 2022

Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 JST

Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 JST

Sunday 10th April 2022

Race: 14:00 JST

2022 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in Africa

Friday 8th April 2022

Free Practice 1: 05:00 - 06:00 SAST / 06:00 - 07:00 EAT

Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 SAST / 09:00 - 10:00 EAT

Saturday 9th April 2022

Free Practice 3: 05:00 - 06:00 SAST / 06:00 - 07:00 EAT

Qualifying: 08:00 - 09:00 SAST / 09:00 - 10:00 EAT

Sunday 10th April 2022

Race: 07:00 SAST / 08:00 EAT

2022 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in India

Friday 8th April 2022

Free Practice 1: 08:30 - 09:30 IST

Free Practice 2: 11:30 - 12:30 IST

Saturday 9th April 2022

Free Practice 3: 08:30 - 09:30 IST

Qualifying: 11:30 - 12:30 IST

Sunday 10th April 2022

Race: 10:30

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Australian Grand Prix

For Formula 1's return to the Albert Park, Pirelli is bringing C2, C3 and C5 tyres from its range. The C4 compound won't be in use.