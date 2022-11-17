2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix session timings and preview

Listen to this article

Abu Dhabi will be a special race for four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel as he prepares to bow out of the sport.

Both titles are already decided, which means drivers will be free to go out and battle for individual race glory.

2022 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 10:00 11:00 05:00 02:00 21:00 19:00 15:30 FP2 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 00:00¹ 22:00 18:30 FP3 10:30 11:30 05:30 02:30 21:30¹ 19:30 16:00 Q 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 01:00¹ 23:00 19:30 Race 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 00:00¹ 22:00 18:30

2022 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in the UAE

Friday 18th November 2022

Free Practice 1: 14:00 - 15:00 local time

Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 local time

Saturday 19th November 2022

Free Practice 3: 14:30 - 15:30 local time

Qualifying: 18:00 - 19:00 local time

Sunday 20th November 2022

Race: 17:00 local time

2022 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in the UK/Portugal

Friday 18th November 2022

Free Practice 1: 10:00 - 11:00 GMT

Free Practice 2: 13:00 - 14:00 GMT

Saturday 19th November 2022

Free Practice 3: 10:30 - 11:30 GMT

Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 GMT

Sunday 20th November 2022

Race: 13:00 GMT

2022 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in Europe

Friday 18th November 2022

Free Practice 1: 11:00 - 12:00 CET

Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 CET

Saturday 19th November 2022

Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 CET

Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 CET

Sunday 20th November 2022

Race: 14:00 CET

2022 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in the US

Friday 18th November 2022

Free Practice 1: 05:00 - 06:00 ET / 02:00 - 03:00 PT

Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 ET / 05:00 - 06:00 PT

Saturday 19th November 2022

Free Practice 3: 05:30 - 06:30 ET / 02:30 - 03:30 PT

Qualifying: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Sunday 20th November 2022

Race: 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT

2022 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in Australia

Friday 18th November 2022

Free Practice 1: 21:00 - 22:00 AEDT

Saturday 19th November 2022

Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 AEDT

Free Practice 3: 21:30 - 22:30 AEDT

Sunday 20th November 2022

Qualifying: 01:00 - 08:00 AEDT

Monday 21st November 2022

Race: 00:00 AEDT

2022 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in Japan

Friday 18th November 2022

Free Practice 1: 19:00 - 20:00 JST

Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 JST

Saturday 19th November 2022

Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 JST

Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Sunday 20th November 2022

Race: 22:00 JST

2022 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in Africa

Friday 18th November 2022

Free Practice 1: 12:00 - 13:00 SAT / 13:00 - 14:00 EAT

Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 SAT / 16:00 - 17:00 EAT

Saturday 19th November 2022

Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 SAT / 13:30 - 14:30 EAT

Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 SAT / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT

Sunday 20th November 2022

Race: 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT

2022 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in India

Friday 18th November 2022

Free Practice 1: 15:30 - 16:30 IST

Free Practice 2: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Saturday 19th November 2022

Free Practice 3: 16:00 - 17:00 IST

Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30

Sunday 20th November 2022

Race: 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Most Abu Dhabi GP wins

Lewis Hamilton: 5 wins (2011, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019)

Sebastian Vettel: 3 wins (2009, 2010, 2013)

Max Verstappen: 2 wins (2020, 2021)

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Pirelli has nominated the three softest tyres from its range for Abu Dhabi, namely C3 (hard), C4 (medium) and C5 (soft).