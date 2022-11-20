Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP News

2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The 2022 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on November 20. Here's how you can watch the final round of the 2022 F1 season.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Listen to this article

Red Bull locked out the front row for the season finale, with Max Verstappen taking pole position from Sergio Perez.

Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will share the second row of the grid, while Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will line up fifth and sixth respectively in the two Mercedes cars.

When is the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

The 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi will begin at 5pm local time (+4 GMT) at the Yas Marina Circuit in the United Arab Emirates.

  • Date: Sunday, November 20, 2022
  • Start time: 17:00 local time / 13:00 GMT / 14:00 CET / 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT / 00:00 AEDT (Monday) / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST 

2022 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

10:00

11:00

05:00

02:00

21:00

19:00

15:30

FP2

 13:00

14:00

 08:00

05:00

 00:00¹

22:00

 18:30

FP3

10:30

11:30

05:30

 02:30

21:30¹

 19:30

16:00

Q

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

 01:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

00:00¹

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1 

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'23.824  
2 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'24.052 0.228
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'24.092 0.268
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'24.242 0.418
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'24.508 0.684
6 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'24.511 0.687
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'24.769 0.945
8 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'24.830 1.006
9 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'24.961 1.137
10 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'25.096 1.272
11 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'25.219 1.395
12 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'25.225 1.401
13 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'25.045 1.221
14 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'25.359 1.535
15 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'25.408 1.584
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'25.834 2.010
17 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'25.859 2.035
18 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'25.892 2.068
19 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'26.028 2.204
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'26.054 2.230
View full results
