F1 Canadian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Red Bull's Max Verstappen led the way in Friday practice for the Canadian GP, topping both FP1 and FP2.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc ended up less than a tenth behind the championship leader in the afternoon session, but is carrying a 10-place grid penalty this weekend after taking a third control electronics unit on his power unit following his DNF in Azerbaijan.

Neither of the two Mercedes cars featured near the front, with George Russell ending up up seventh and Hamilton 13th-quickest - with the latter describing the team's set-up experiments as a "disaster".

What time does qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Canadian GP will begin at 4pm local time (-4 GMT) at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Date : Saturday, June 18, 2022

: Saturday, June 18, 2022 Start time: 14:00 local time / 20:00 GMT / 21:00 BST / 22:00 CEST / 22:00 SAST / 23:00 EAT / 16:00 ET / 13:00 PT / 06:00 AEST (Sunday) / 05:00 JST (Sunday) / 01:30 IST (Sunday)

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 18:00 19:00 20:00 14:00 11:00 04:00¹ 03:00¹ 23:30 FP2 21:00 22:00 23:00 17:00 14:00 07:00¹ 06:00¹ 02:30¹ FP3 17:00 18:00 19:00 13:00 10:00 03:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30 Q 20:00 21:00 22:00 16:00 13:00 06:00¹ 05:00¹ 01:30¹ Race 18:00 19:00 20:00 14:00 11:00 04:00¹ 03:00¹ 23:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sport Open

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky / RTL

Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPNEWS

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Malaysia - Astro Sports

Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio

Singapore - Singtel / Starhub

Thailand - True Visions

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Montreal throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

