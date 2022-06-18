Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Hamilton labels Canada F1 set-up experiments a ‘disaster’ Next / How the FIA’s F1 porpoising clampdown will really work
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

F1 Canadian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Montreal plays host to the ninth round of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2022 Canadian Grand Prix qualifying.

Rachit Thukral
By:
F1 Canadian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Listen to this article

Red Bull's Max Verstappen led the way in Friday practice for the Canadian GP, topping both FP1 and FP2.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc ended up less than a tenth behind the championship leader in the afternoon session, but is carrying a 10-place grid penalty this weekend after taking a third control electronics unit on his power unit following his DNF in Azerbaijan.

Neither of the two Mercedes cars featured near the front, with George Russell ending up up seventh and Hamilton 13th-quickest - with the latter describing the team's set-up experiments as a "disaster".

What time does qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Canadian GP will begin at 4pm local time (-4 GMT) at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

  • Date: Saturday, June 18, 2022 
  • Start time: 14:00 local time / 20:00 GMT / 21:00 BST / 22:00 CEST / 22:00 SAST / 23:00 EAT / 16:00 ET / 13:00 PT / 06:00 AEST (Sunday) / 05:00 JST (Sunday) / 01:30 IST (Sunday) 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

18:00

19:00

20:00

14:00

11:00

04:00¹

03:00¹

23:30

FP2

 21:00 22:00

23:00

 17:00

14:00

 07:00¹

06:00¹

 02:30¹

FP3

17:00

18:00

19:00

13:00

 10:00

03:00¹

 02:00¹

22:30

Q

20:00

21:00

22:00

16:00

13:00

 06:00¹

05:00¹

01:30¹

Race 

18:00

19:00

20:00

14:00

11:00

04:00¹

03:00¹

 23:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPNEWS
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Montreal throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Canadian Grand Prix - FP2 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'14.127  
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'14.208 0.081
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'14.352 0.225
4 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'14.442 0.315
5 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'14.543 0.416
6 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'14.879 0.752
7 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'14.971 0.844
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'14.987 0.860
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'15.033 0.906
10 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'15.119 0.992
11 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'15.167 1.040
12 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'15.396 1.269
13 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'15.421 1.294
14 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'15.499 1.372
15 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'15.516 1.389
16 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'15.526 1.399
17 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'15.567 1.440
18 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'16.171 2.044
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'16.509 2.382
20 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo    
View full results

Canadian Grand Prix - FP1 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'15.158  
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'15.404 0.246
3 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'15.531 0.373
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'15.619 0.461
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'15.666 0.508
6 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'15.822 0.664
7 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'15.877 0.719
8 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'15.877 0.719
9 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'16.041 0.883
10 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'16.083 0.925
11 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'16.165 1.007
12 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'16.211 1.053
13 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'16.308 1.150
14 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'16.322 1.164
15 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'16.421 1.263
16 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'16.426 1.268
17 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'17.152 1.994
18 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'17.223 2.065
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'17.241 2.083
20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'17.555 2.397
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton labels Canada F1 set-up experiments a ‘disaster’
Previous article

Hamilton labels Canada F1 set-up experiments a ‘disaster’
Next article

How the FIA’s F1 porpoising clampdown will really work

How the FIA’s F1 porpoising clampdown will really work
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
2022 Assen MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more Dutch GP
MotoGP

2022 Assen MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

JDC-Miller becomes first Porsche LMDh customer in IMSA
IMSA

JDC-Miller becomes first Porsche LMDh customer in IMSA

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
8 h
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.