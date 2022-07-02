Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / British GP News

F1 British Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

The new generation of Formula 1 cars will unleash their full power to tackle the high-downforce Silverstone Circuit on Saturday, July 2. Here's how you can watch qualifying for the 2022 British Grand Prix on July 2.

Rachit Thukral
By:
F1 British Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Listen to this article

Carlos Sainz set the pace for Ferrari in a dry second practice on Friday, leading the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton by a tenth of a second.

Lando Norris was an impressive third in the McLaren, ahead of Red Bull driver and championship leader Max Verstappen - the top four separated by just two tenths of a second.

It remains to be seen if Mercedes will continue to trouble the frontrunners and create a three-way fight for pole position on Saturday, or slip back to its usual third place as Red Bull and Ferrari turn up their engines in qualifying.

What time does qualifying for the British Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the British GP will begin at 3pm local time (+1 GMT) at the Silverstone Circuit.

  • Date: Saturday, July 2, 2022 
  • Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 16:00 SAST / 17:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 00:00 AEST (Sunday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

22:00

21:00

17:30

FP2

 15:00 16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

 04:00

21:00

 20:00

16:30

Q

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

00:00¹

23:00

 19:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Silverstone throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

British Grand Prix - FP3 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'27.901  
2 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'28.311 0.410
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'28.348 0.447
4 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'28.426 0.525
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'28.488 0.587
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'28.689 0.788
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'29.102 1.201
8 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'29.185 1.284
9 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'29.510 1.609
10 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'29.520 1.619
11 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'29.552 1.651
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'29.593 1.692
13 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'29.752 1.851
14 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'29.780 1.879
15 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'29.885 1.984
16 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'29.892 1.991
17 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'30.039 2.138
18 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'30.293 2.392
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'30.489 2.588
20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'30.523 2.622
View full results

British Grand Prix - FP2 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'28.942  
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'29.105 0.163
3 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'29.118 0.176
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'29.149 0.207
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'29.404 0.462
6 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'29.695 0.753
7 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'29.753 0.811
8 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'29.799 0.857
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'29.902 0.960
10 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'29.942 1.000
11 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'30.000 1.058
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'30.057 1.115
13 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'30.238 1.296
14 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'30.263 1.321
15 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'30.271 1.329
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'30.338 1.396
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'30.480 1.538
18 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'30.510 1.568
19 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'30.609 1.667
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'31.326 2.384
View full results

British Grand Prix - FP1 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'42.249  
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'42.781 0.532
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'42.967 0.718
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'43.801 1.552
5 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'43.895 1.646
6 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'46.171 3.922
7 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'48.161 5.912
8 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'51.243 8.994
9 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'51.373 9.124
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'59.168 16.919
11 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes    
12 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull    
13 France Esteban Ocon Alpine    
14 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine    
15 Thailand Alex Albon Williams    
16 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren    
17 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri    
18 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren    
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams    
20 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull    
View full results
