Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

F1 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

The Spa-Francorchamps circuit hosts the 14th round of the 2022 Formula 1 season this weekend on August 26-28. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday.

Rachit Thukral
By:
F1 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Listen to this article

Red Bull's Max Verstappen led the way in second practice on Friday, heading the Ferrari of title rival Charles Leclerc by almost nine tenths of a second.

Both drivers, however, will have to start the race near the back of the grid for exceeding their power unit allocation for this year.

McLaren's Lando Norris finished third-fastest in practice, albeit a second down on Verstappen, while Lance Stroll was an excellent fourth in the Aston Martin.

Fifth place went to Carlos Sainz in the second of the two Ferraris.

What time does qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Belgian GP will begin at 4pm local time (+2 GMT) at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

  • Date: Saturday, August 27, 2022 
  • Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 16:00 SAST / 17:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 00:00 AEST (Sunday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

22:00

21:00

17:30

FP2

 15:00 16:00

17:00

 11:00

09:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

 04:00

21:00

 20:00

16:30

Q

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Spa throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Belgian GP - FP1 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'46.538  
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'46.607 0.069
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'46.755 0.217
4 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'47.396 0.858
5 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'47.437 0.899
6 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'47.835 1.297
7 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'48.081 1.543
8 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'48.310 1.772
9 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'48.420 1.882
10 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'48.474 1.936
11 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'48.485 1.947
12 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'48.672 2.134
13 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'49.470 2.932
14 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'49.664 3.126
15 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'49.813 3.275
16 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'50.315 3.777
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'50.982 4.444
18 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'51.259 4.721
19 New Zealand Liam Lawson AlphaTauri 1'52.065 5.527
20 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo    
Belgian GP - FP2 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'45.507  
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'46.369 0.862
3 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'46.589 1.082
4 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'46.635 1.128
5 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'46.649 1.142
6 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'46.893 1.386
7 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'46.975 1.468
8 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'47.042 1.535
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'47.255 1.748
10 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'47.346 1.839
11 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'47.520 2.013
12 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'47.617 2.110
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'47.658 2.151
14 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'47.782 2.275
15 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'47.867 2.360
16 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'47.944 2.437
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'48.208 2.701
18 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'48.419 2.912
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'48.612 3.105
20 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'49.941 4.434
