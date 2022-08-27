F1 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Listen to this article

Red Bull's Max Verstappen led the way in second practice on Friday, heading the Ferrari of title rival Charles Leclerc by almost nine tenths of a second.

Both drivers, however, will have to start the race near the back of the grid for exceeding their power unit allocation for this year.

McLaren's Lando Norris finished third-fastest in practice, albeit a second down on Verstappen, while Lance Stroll was an excellent fourth in the Aston Martin.

Fifth place went to Carlos Sainz in the second of the two Ferraris.

What time does qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Belgian GP will begin at 4pm local time (+2 GMT) at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

Date : Saturday, August 27, 2022

: Saturday, August 27, 2022 Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 16:00 SAST / 17:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 00:00 AEST (Sunday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30 FP2 15:00 16:00 17:00 11:00 09:00 01:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 FP3 11:00 12:00 13:00 07:00 04:00 21:00 20:00 16:30 Q 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 23:00 19:30 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sport Open

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky / RTL

Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN2

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Malaysia - Astro Sports

Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio

Singapore - Singtel / Starhub

Thailand - True Visions

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Spa throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Belgian GP - FP1 results:

Belgian GP - FP2 results: