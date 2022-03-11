Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Fittipaldi: Missing out on Haas Formula 1 drive "hurts" Next / Hamilton: Mercedes battling to tame W13 F1 car in Bahrain
Formula 1 / Bahrain March testing News

2022 Bahrain F1 test: Sainz heads Verstappen on Day 2

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz set the fastest time on the penultimate day of 2022 Formula 1 pre-season testing in Bahrain, holding off Red Bull's Max Verstappen in Thursday afternoon's session.

By:
2022 Bahrain F1 test: Sainz heads Verstappen on Day 2
Listen to this article

Sainz took over the lead from Alpine's Esteban Ocon, who had been fastest in the morning session, with some 90 minutes to go in the session. The Spaniard first set a 1m33.943s on yellow-marked medium tyres, before lowering his benchmark to a 1m33.532 on softer C4 tyres from Pirelli.

Soon after, Aston Martin's Lance Stroll followed Sainz through to P2 with a 1m34.064s on the same soft compound.

In the final hour of the four-hour afternoon stint, 2021 title protagonists Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen also vaulted up the timesheets.

On the soft C4 tyres world champion Verstappen briefly took third for Red Bull with a 1m34.232s, only for Hamilton to dip a tenth below the Dutchman's time and take over third with a 1m34.141s on the C5s, Pirelli's softest available compound.

In the final 10 minutes, Verstappen ultimately jumped to second in between Sainz and Stroll with a 1m34.011s effort on C4 rubber.

Ocon's morning lap was good enough for fifth overall, close behind Hamilton and ahead fellow morning runner Charles Leclerc (Ferrari).

But Ocon's day wasn't quite perfect, as he had to park his Alpine in the run-off area of the final sector in the second half of the session, causing the first red flag of the afternoon.

Alpine explained Ocon stopped as a precautionary measure after it had spotted an anomaly on the data. It appeared to be a second pre-season setback for Alpine, which was forced to end a troubled Barcelona test early after a fire, but Ocon soon managed to get back out to complete well over 100 laps on the day.

Following a 20-minute delay the test got underway again but within 10 minutes the red flag was brought out a second time for the stricken McLaren of Lando Norris, who ground to a halt leaving the pitlane.

It, too, proved to be a minor issue as Norris was soon back out again, taking over a second out of his best time on the day to place seventh.

Norris continued to fly solo for the Woking outfit for a second consecutive day as teammate Daniel Ricciardo remained on the sidelines due to illness, the Australian hoping to get some running in on Friday.

Sebastian Vettel was eighth for Aston Martin followed by F1 returnee Kevin Magnussen, who was pressed into action for the first time since his surprise call-up by Haas to replace Nikita Mazepin.

The Dane completed 39 laps as he finished the afternoon session three seconds off leader Sainz.

Magnussen explored the limits of both his new Haas and the Sakhir lay-out as he tried to come to grips with his new machinery, but as the sun set and the track conditions shifted many of his colleagues too struggled with grip and used the desert circuit's bountiful run-off areas.

Yuki Tsunoda, who like Verstappen and Ocon was in the car for the entire day at AlphaTauri, rounded out the top-10 and ended Thursday on a whopping 120 laps.

Morning runners Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Mick Schumacher (Haas) and George Russell (Mercedes) were bumped outside the top-10, while Nicholas Latifi had to sit out the session after a fire broke out on his Williams in the morning session. The team reported the fire had damaged the FW44's rear suspension, curtailing its running to just 12 laps.

Alfa Romeo's rookie Guanyu Zhou propped up the timesheets in 15th, after teammate Bottas saw his morning cut short by hydraulic issues.

Thursday's afternoon session also provided a glimpse of what's to come in 2022, with Verstappen and Sainz involved in an entertaining half-lap scrap, seemingly able to follow each other more closely with the all-new ground effect based cars.

A third red flag, with 15 minutes to go, set up a practice standing start before the day's running ended at 7pm local time for the majority of teams.

Magnussen and Haas were permitted to continue for another hour after sitting out Wednesday morning due to freight delays, getting two extra hours of running on Friday as well.

On Saturday action resumes with the third and final test day from Bahrain, ahead of next week's 2022 season-opener at the same venue.

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 60 1'33.532  
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 86 1'34.011 0.479
3 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 70 1'34.064 0.532
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 47 1'34.141 0.609
5 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 111 1'34.276 0.744
6 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 54 1'34.366 0.834
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 60 1'34.609 1.077
8 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 46 1'36.020 2.488
9 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 39 1'36.505 2.973
10 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 120 1'36.802 3.270
11 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 25 1'36.987 3.455
12 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 23 1'37.846 4.314
13 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 67 1'38.585 5.053
14 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 12 1'39.845 6.313
15 China Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo 48 1'39.984 6.452
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Fittipaldi: Missing out on Haas Formula 1 drive "hurts"
Previous article

Fittipaldi: Missing out on Haas Formula 1 drive "hurts"
Next article

Hamilton: Mercedes battling to tame W13 F1 car in Bahrain

Hamilton: Mercedes battling to tame W13 F1 car in Bahrain
Load comments
More from
Filip Cleeren
Norris: Mercedes and Red Bull "a little bit ahead" of McLaren
Formula 1

Norris: Mercedes and Red Bull "a little bit ahead" of McLaren

Williams: Albon has "exceeded expectations" in first weeks
Formula 1

Williams: Albon has "exceeded expectations" in first weeks

How porpoising could trigger a qualifying dilemma in F1 2022
Formula 1

How porpoising could trigger a qualifying dilemma in F1 2022

Latest news

Hamilton: Mercedes battling to tame W13 F1 car in Bahrain
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes battling to tame W13 F1 car in Bahrain

2022 Bahrain F1 test: Sainz heads Verstappen on Day 2
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 Bahrain F1 test: Sainz heads Verstappen on Day 2

Fittipaldi: Missing out on Haas Formula 1 drive "hurts"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Fittipaldi: Missing out on Haas Formula 1 drive "hurts"

Alonso: Alpine F1 team "more optimistic" than a week ago
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine F1 team "more optimistic" than a week ago

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What kind of champion will Verstappen be for F1? Prime

What kind of champion will Verstappen be for F1?

Max Verstappen says it doesn’t change anything, but becoming world champion inevitably does exactly that – in many ways. So what can we expect from F1’s 34th title winner in 2022?

Formula 1
8 h
What we learned on day one of the second 2022 F1 test Prime

What we learned on day one of the second 2022 F1 test

With the second Formula 1 test of 2022 underway in Bahrain, the rivalry between Red Bull and Mercedes has once again been reignited. Matt Kew looks at the latest episode in their fierce fight, this time centring around Mercedes' radical new sidepod design...

Formula 1
20 h
The university project that Newey's F1 rivals should not forget Prime

The university project that Newey's F1 rivals should not forget

OPINION: Red Bull's fortunes were transformed prior to Formula 1's last fundamental rules reset in 2009, as Adrian Newey's contribution helped it to emerge from midfield mediocrity to becoming a title-winning force. With ground effect aerodynamics returning in F1's latest shake-up, Newey's insight could again have a pivotal impact

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2022
The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022 Prime

The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022

After a year on the sidelines, Alex Albon returns to Formula 1 race duties with a revived Williams team. Having exceeded the Grove squad's expectations in testing, Albon is looking to make his second attempt at F1 a success - and fill the void left by the Mercedes-bound George Russell

Formula 1
Mar 9, 2022
Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review Prime

Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review

Netflix’s latest series of Drive to Survive is its most highly anticipated yet, covering the frenetic 2021 Formula 1 season. With so many storylines to explore beyond the dramatic title battle between Red Bull and Mercedes, here’s a breakdown of the key moments ahead of its release

Formula 1
Mar 8, 2022
Revisiting sportscar great McNish's one and only F1 season Prime

Revisiting sportscar great McNish's one and only F1 season

It’s 20 years since Allan McNish made his long overdue Formula 1 debut with the brand-new Toyota team. But the circumstances were hardly ideal for the Scot, whose spell in F1 would prove to be all-too brief before making a successful return to sportscar racing.

Formula 1
Mar 6, 2022
Finding the greatest number two drivers in F1 history Prime

Finding the greatest number two drivers in F1 history

In every Formula 1 championship-winning team, one driver has to play second fiddle to their team-mate in the final ranking. While some drivers have been thrashed and others have competed for equal number one status, several have fallen into the 'happy' medium that qualifies them for consideration in this debate...

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2022
The mechanics behind porpoising in F1 - and how to fix it Prime

The mechanics behind porpoising in F1 - and how to fix it

Formula 1 teams face a race against time before the final pre-season test in Bahrain to address the alarming porpoising development that emerged in their first public running at Barcelona. Key in doing so is properly wrapping their heads around an issue which as a top former F1 aerodynamicist explains is often misunderstood

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.