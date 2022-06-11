Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Post-Abu Dhabi 2021 FIA changes still need improving, say F1 drivers Next / McLaren fears it can't stay within F1 cost cap in 2022
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Baku plays host to the eighth round of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Here's how you can watch the 2022 Azerbaijan GP qualifying.

Rachit Thukral
By:
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Listen to this article

Ferrari set the pace in Friday practice, with Charles Leclerc leading Red Bull's Sergio Perez by two tenths in FP2. Max Verstappen was third in the sister Red Bull, while Fernando Alonso put Alpine a strong fourth in the order at the end of the day.

George Russell was Mercedes' top driver in seventh.

What time does qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix was due to begin at 6pm local time (+4 GMT) at the Baku City Circuit but has been pushed back by 15 minutes after FP3 was also delayed for barrier repairs. The three-part session will last approximately one hour, although red flags could lead to further delays.

Baku qualifying directly clashes with the start of Le Mans 24 Hours, but the due to Baku's delay fans can at least watch the first laps of Le Mans without having to miss any F1 action.

  • Date: Saturday, June 11, 2022 
  • Start time: 18:15 local time / 14:15 GMT / 15:15 BST / 16:15 CEST / 16:15 SAST / 17:15 EAT / 10:15 ET / 07:15 PT / 00:15 AEST (Sunday) / 23:15 JST / 19:45 IST 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

04:00

21:00

20:00

16:30

FP2

 14:00 15:00

16:00

 10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

 19:30

FP3

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

 04:00

21:00

 20:00

16:30

Q

14:15

15:15

16:15

10:15

07:15

 00:15¹

23:15

19:45

Race 

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

04:00

21:00

20:00

 16:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Baku throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - FP2 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'43.224  
2 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'43.472 0.248
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'43.580 0.356
4 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'44.142 0.918
5 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'44.274 1.050
6 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'44.315 1.091
7 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'44.548 1.324
8 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'44.567 1.343
9 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'44.609 1.385
10 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'44.771 1.547
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'44.781 1.557
12 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'44.874 1.650
13 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'44.874 1.650
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'45.059 1.835
15 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'45.115 1.891
16 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'45.264 2.040
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'45.588 2.364
18 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'46.397 3.173
19 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'46.425 3.201
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'47.218 3.994
View full results

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - FP1 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'45.476  
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'45.603 0.127
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'45.810 0.334
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'46.012 0.536
5 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'46.571 1.095
6 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'46.667 1.191
7 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'46.696 1.220
8 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'46.705 1.229
9 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'46.830 1.354
10 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'46.917 1.441
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'47.691 2.215
12 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'47.847 2.371
13 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'47.946 2.470
14 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'47.970 2.494
15 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'48.078 2.602
16 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'48.222 2.746
17 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'48.419 2.943
18 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'48.810 3.334
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'50.921 5.445
20 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'58.332 12.856
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Post-Abu Dhabi 2021 FIA changes still need improving, say F1 drivers
Previous article

Post-Abu Dhabi 2021 FIA changes still need improving, say F1 drivers
Next article

McLaren fears it can't stay within F1 cost cap in 2022

McLaren fears it can't stay within F1 cost cap in 2022
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
2022 Assen MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more Dutch GP
MotoGP

2022 Assen MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

JDC-Miller becomes first Porsche LMDh customer in IMSA
IMSA

JDC-Miller becomes first Porsche LMDh customer in IMSA

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
8 h
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.