F1 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

In a format shake-up, qualifying will take place on Friday and determine the starting order for the Sprint on Saturday. The results of the 100km sprint event will in turn will form the grid for Sunday's grand prix.

What time does qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Austrian will begin at 5pm local time (+2 GMT) at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.

Date : Friday, July 8, 2022

: Friday, July 8, 2022 Start time: 15:00 GMT / 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST / 17:00 SAST / 18:00 EAT / 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT / 01:00 AEST (Sunday) / 00:00 JST (Sunday) / 20:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Q 15:00 16:00 17:00 11:00 08:00 01:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 FP2 10:30 11:30 12:30 06:30 03:30 20:30 19:30 16:00 Sprint 14:30 15:30 16:30 10:30 07:30 00:30¹ 23:30 20:00 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sport Open

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky / RTL

Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPNU

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Malaysia - Astro Sports

Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio

Singapore - Singtel / Starhub

Thailand - True Visions

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Spielberg throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Friday.