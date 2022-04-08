Tickets Subscribe
Vettel explains moped incident after Australian F1 GP practice Next / Standalone Australian GP is "too tough" on F1 teams - Russell
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

F1 Australian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Melbourne plays host to the third round of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Here's how you can watch qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
F1 Australian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Listen to this article

Ferrari topped both practice sessions on Friday in the run up to qualifying, with Carlos Sainz setting the pace in FP1 and teammate Charles Leclerc going even quicker in FP2.

Max Verstappen separated Leclerc and Sainz in second practice, suggesting Australia might feature another two-horse battle between Red Bull Ferrari.

What time does qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Australian will begin at 16:00 local time (+10 GMT) at the Albert Park Circuit on Saturday. The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

  • Date: Saturday, April 9, 2022 
  • Start time: 06:00 GMT / 07:00 BST / 08:00 CEST / 08:00 SAST / 09:00 EAT / 02:00 ET / 23:00 PT (Friday) / 16:00 AEST / 14:00 JST / 10:30 IST 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

03:00

04:00

05:00

23:00

20:00

13:00

12:00

08:30

FP2

 06:00 07:00

08:00

 02:00

23:00

 16:00

15:00

 11:30

FP3

03:00

04:00

05:00

23:00

 20:00

13:00

 12:00

08:30

Qualifying

06:00

07:00

08:00

02:00

23:00

 16:00

15:00

11:30

Race 

05:00

06:00

07:00

01:00

22:00

15:00

14:00

 10:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Albert Park throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Australian Grand Prix - FP1 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'19.806  
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'20.377 0.571
3 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'20.399 0.593
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'20.626 0.820
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'20.878 1.072
6 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'21.004 1.198
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'21.027 1.221
8 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'21.155 1.349
9 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'21.229 1.423
10 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'21.247 1.441
11 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'21.289 1.483
12 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'21.457 1.651
13 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'21.661 1.855
14 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'21.701 1.895
15 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'21.821 2.015
16 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'21.869 2.063
17 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'22.754 2.948
18 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'23.186 3.380
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'23.924 4.118
20 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'24.349 4.543
View full results

Australian Grand Prix - FP2 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'18.978  
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'19.223 0.245
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'19.376 0.398
4 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'19.537 0.559
5 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'19.658 0.680
6 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'19.842 0.864
7 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'20.055 1.077
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'20.100 1.122
9 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'20.142 1.164
10 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'20.203 1.225
11 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'20.212 1.234
12 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'20.424 1.446
13 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'20.521 1.543
14 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'20.611 1.633
15 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'21.063 2.085
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'21.191 2.213
17 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'21.912 2.934
18 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'21.974 2.996
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'22.307 3.329
20 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin    
View full results
Related video

Vettel explains moped incident after Australian F1 GP practice
Previous article

Vettel explains moped incident after Australian F1 GP practice
Next article

Standalone Australian GP is "too tough" on F1 teams - Russell

Standalone Australian GP is "too tough" on F1 teams - Russell
Aragon WSBK: Rea beats Bautista, Razgatlioglu in practice Aragon
World Superbike

Aragon WSBK: Rea beats Bautista, Razgatlioglu in practice

2022 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more Argentinian GP
MotoGP

2022 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

Standalone Australian GP is "too tough" on F1 teams - Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1

Standalone Australian GP is "too tough" on F1 teams - Russell

F1 Australian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Australian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Vettel explains moped incident after Australian F1 GP practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel explains moped incident after Australian F1 GP practice

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Leclerc fastest in Australian GP on Friday
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Leclerc fastest in Australian GP on Friday

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown Prime

Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown

As in Jeddah, Ferrari swept both practice sessions on Friday in Melbourne. But Max Verstappen and Red Bull looked strong on race pace long runs and, with four DRS zones in play, F1's Albert Park return could produce a similarly enthralling battle to the one seen last time out between the two teams in Jeddah

Formula 1
2 h
The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems Prime

The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems

Mercedes has started this year as it did last year – on the back foot. But the problems now are more serious, with only the third-fastest car unable as yet to challenge the Red Bull and Ferrari on pace. So what next for the Silver Arrows? Here's how its planning to turn its "ambitious" W13 into a race winner

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing Prime

The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing

Intrigue around Mercedes' updates beyond the Australian Grand Prix will focus on whether it can answer Lewis Hamilton’s demands for more grip and more power. Solving the W13's weaknesses appears to be multifaceted, including the obvious porpoising problem, with a low-drag wing in the pipeline after Albert Park

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Prime

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg had a surprise return to Formula 1 at the start of 2022 after Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel tested positive for COVID. But with two races under his belt, what comes next for the German supersub?

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne after 2020's aborted start Prime

The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne after 2020's aborted start

OPINION: Formula 1 is heading to a reconciling moment with this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix – the first since 2019 and two years on from the awful saga of the aborted 2020 race. It should be a moment of celebration and recognition for the championship’s supporters

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
The heavy-hitters that have brought Miami F1 GP to fruition Prime

The heavy-hitters that have brought Miami F1 GP to fruition

Formula 1 has long coveted a second race in the United States and, after several false dawns, the Miami Grand Prix is finally set to fill that void. Mark Gallagher finds out why it’s taken so long – and what the prime movers behind the new race are doing to ensure its success.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2022
The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate Prime

The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate

OPINION: Formula 1 returnees Kevin Magnussen and Alex Albon have an opportunity to impress with Haas and Williams this year. They will need to keep up the pressure on their teammates to avoid joining the number of talented drivers who never quite made it at motorsport’s pinnacle.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2022
The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise Prime

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise

Max Verstappen blazed a trail through karting and Formula 3, with ferocious support from his father Jos. But for all his obvious talent, which earned the future world champion a 2015 Formula 1 drive after just a single year in car racing, the ride to get him there wasn’t always an easy one.

Formula 1
Apr 2, 2022
