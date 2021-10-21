Tickets Subscribe
United States GP Preview
Formula 1 / United States GP Preview

2021 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings and preview

By:

Formula 1 will make its first visit to America in two years for the United States Grand Prix. Here's how you can follow this weekend's action.

2021 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings and preview

Following the cancellation of last year's race, the Circuit of the Americas is back on the calendar in 2021. The track was criticised by MotoGP riders earlier this month for being too bumpy, but some of the bumps have been smoothed out ahead of this week's race.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton is the most successful driver at Austin with five wins in eight appearances, while Red Bull's only win at the track came in 2013, the last year of the V8 engine rules.

2021 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

16:30

17:30

18:30

12:30

09:30

02:30¹

01:30¹

22:00

FP2

 20:00

21:00

22:00

 16:00

13:00

 06:00¹

05:00¹

01:30¹

FP3

18:00

19:00

20:00

14:00

 11:00

04:00¹

 03:00¹

23:30

Qualifying

21:00

22:00

23:00

17:00

14:00

 07:00¹

06:00¹

02:30¹

Race 

19:00

20:00

21:00

15:00

12:00

05:00¹

04:00¹

 00:30¹

2021 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 22nd October 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 17:30 - 18:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 21:00 - 22:00 BST

Saturday 23rd October 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 19:00 - 20:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 BST

Sunday 24th October 2021

  • Race: 20:00 - 22:00 BST

2021 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in Europe

Friday 22nd October 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 18:30 - 19:30 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 CEST

Saturday 23rd October 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 20:00 - 21:00 CEST
  • Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00¹ CEST

Sunday 24th October 2021

  • Race: 21:00 - 23:00 CEST

2021 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in the US

Friday 22nd October 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 CT / 12:30 - 13:30 ET / 09:30 - 10:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 CT / 16:00 - 17:00 ET / 13:00 - 14:00 PT

Saturday 23rd October 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 14:00 CT / 14:00 - 15:00 ET / 11:00 - 12:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CT / 17:00 - 18:00 ET / 14:00 - 15:00 PT

Sunday 24th October 2021

  • Race: 14:00 - 16:00 CT / 15:00 - 17:00 PT / 12:00 - 14:00 PT

2021 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in Australia

Saturday 23rd October 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 01:30 - 02:30 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 06:00 - 07:00 AEST

Sunday 24th October 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 04:00 - 05:00 AEST
  • Qualifying: 07:00 - 08:00 AEST

Monday 25th October 2021

  • Race: 05:00 - 07:00 AEST

2021 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in Japan

Saturday 23rd October 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 01:30 - 02:30 JST
  • Free Practice 2: 05:00 - 06:00 JST

Sunday 24th October 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 03:00 - 04:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 06:00 - 07:00 JST

Monday 25th October 2021

  • Race: 04:00 - 06:00 JST

2021 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in Africa

Friday 22nd October 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 18:30 - 19:30 SAT / 19:30 - 20:30 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 SAT / 23:00 - 00:00¹ EAT

Saturday 23rd October 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 20:00 - 21:00 SAT / 21:00 - 22:00 EAT
  • Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00¹ SAT / 00:00¹ - 01:00¹ EAT

Sunday 24th October 2021

  • Race: 21:00 - 23:00 SAT / 22:00 - 00:00 EAT

2021 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in India

Friday 22nd October 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 22:00 - 23:00 IST

Saturday 23rd October 2021

  • Free Practice 2: 01:30 - 02:30 IST
  • Free Practice 3: 23:30 - 00:30 IST

Sunday 24th October 2021

  • Qualifying: 02:30 - 03:30 IST

Monday 25th October 2021

  • Race: 00:30 - 02:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the United States Grand Prix

Pirelli will bring the C2 hard, C3 medium and C4 soft tyre for this weekend's United States Grand Prix. 

