2021 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings and preview

Following the cancellation of last year's race, the Circuit of the Americas is back on the calendar in 2021. The track was criticised by MotoGP riders earlier this month for being too bumpy, but some of the bumps have been smoothed out ahead of this week's race.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton is the most successful driver at Austin with five wins in eight appearances, while Red Bull's only win at the track came in 2013, the last year of the V8 engine rules.

2021 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 16:30 17:30 18:30 12:30 09:30 02:30¹ 01:30¹ 22:00 FP2 20:00 21:00 22:00 16:00 13:00 06:00¹ 05:00¹ 01:30¹ FP3 18:00 19:00 20:00 14:00 11:00 04:00¹ 03:00¹ 23:30 Qualifying 21:00 22:00 23:00 17:00 14:00 07:00¹ 06:00¹ 02:30¹ Race 19:00 20:00 21:00 15:00 12:00 05:00¹ 04:00¹ 00:30¹

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the United States Grand Prix

Pirelli will bring the C2 hard, C3 medium and C4 soft tyre for this weekend's United States Grand Prix.