Red Bull reveals white Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP
Formula 1 / Turkish GP Preview

2021 Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix session timings and preview

By:

Formula 1 travels to Istanbul Park this weekend for the Turkish Grand Prix. Here's the full schedule for the 16th round of the season.

2021 Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix session timings and preview

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton returns to Turkey - the scene of his record-equalling seventh title success last year - in the lead of the standings following his victory last time out in Russia.

Max Verstappen sits just two points Hamilton in second, having taken an engine penalty at Sochi a fortnight ago. His Red Bull - as well that of teammate Sergio Perez's - will carry a special white livery in Istanbul as a tribute to outgoing engine partner Honda.

According to the weather forecast, rain is expected in Istanbul on both Saturday and Sunday, which could lead to a repeat of last year's dramatic race.

2021 Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

08:30

09:30

10:30

04:30

01:30

18:30

17:30

14:00

FP2

 12:00

13:00

14:00

 08:00

05:00

 22:00

21:00

17:30

FP3

09:00

10:00

11:00

05:00

 02:00

19:00

 18:00

14:30

Qualifying

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

 22:00

21:00

17:30

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

2021 Formula 1 Turkish GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 8th October 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 09:30 - 10:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 13:00 - 14:00 BST

Saturday 9th October 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 10:00 - 11:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 13:00 - 14:00 BST

Sunday 10th October 2021

  • Race: 13:00 - 15:00 BST

2021 Formula 1 Turkish GP session timings in Europe

Friday 8th October 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 10:30 - 11:30 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 CEST

Saturday 9th October 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 11:00 - 12:00 CEST
  • Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 CEST

Sunday 10th October 2021

  • Race: 14:00 - 16:00 CEST

2021 Formula 1 Turkish GP session timings in the US

Friday 8th October 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 04:30 - 05:30 ET / 01:30 - 02:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 ET / 05:00 - 06:00 PT

Saturday 9th October 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 05:00 - 06:00 ET / 02:00 - 03:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 08:00 - 09:00 ET / 05:00 - 06:00 PT

Sunday 10th October 2021

  • Race: 08:00 - 10:00 PT / 05:00 - 07:00 PT

2021 Formula 1 Turkish GP session timings in Australia

Friday 8th October 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 18:30 - 19:30 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 AEST

Saturday 9th October 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 19:00 - 20:00 AEST
  • Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 AEST

Sunday 10th October 2021

  • Race: 22:00 - 00:00 AEST

2021 Formula 1 Turkish GP session timings in Japan

Friday 8th October 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 17:30 - 18:30 JST
  • Free Practice 2: 21:00 - 22:00 JST

Saturday 9th October 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 18:00 - 19:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 21:00 - 22:00 JST

Sunday 10th October 2021

  • Race: 21:00 - 23:00 JST

2021 Formula 1 Turkish GP session timings in Africa

Friday 8th October 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 10:30 - 11:30 SAT / 11:30 - 12:30 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 SAT / 15:00 - 16:00 EAT

Saturday 9th October 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 11:00 - 12:00 SAT / 12:00 - 13:00 EAT
  • Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 SAT / 15:00 - 16:00 EAT

Sunday 10th October 2021

  • Race: 14:00 - 16:00 SAT / 15:00 - 17:00 EAT

2021 Formula 1 Turkish GP session timings in India

Friday 8th October 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 14:00 - 15:00 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 17:30 - 18:30 IST

Saturday 9th October 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 14:30 - 15:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 17:30 - 18:30 IST

Sunday 10th October 2021

  • Race: 17:30 - 19:30 IST

Can't find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Turkish Grand Prix

Pirelli has allocated the C2 hard, C3 medium and C4 soft tyre for this weekend's Turkish Grand Prix.

Red Bull reveals white Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP

Red Bull reveals white Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP
