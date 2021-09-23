2021 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Max Verstappen heads to the 15th round of the season five points clear of Lewis Hamilton after the pair spectacularly collided at Monza a fortnight ago. The stewards deemed Verstappen "predominantly" responsible for the collision and handed him a three-place grid penalty, which will be applied in Russia.

In the constructors' table, Mercedes enjoys a 14-point advantage over Red Bull, helped by Valtteri Bottas' charge from last to third in the Italian Grand Prix.

Sochi has been hosting the Russian GP since 2014 but the race will move to Igora Drive near Petserburg in 2023, making this year's event the second-last to be held near the Winter Olympics site.

Mercedes has been unbeaten in Russia since the country joined the F1 calendar at the start of the V6 hybrid era, with Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas sharing the six wins between them.

2021 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 08:30 09:30 10:30 04:30 01:30 18:30 17:30 14:00 FP2 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30 FP3 09:00 10:00 11:00 05:00 02:00 19:00 18:00 14:30 Qualifying 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

2021 Formula 1 Russian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal

Friday 24th September 2021

Free Practice 1: 09:30 - 10:30 BST

Free Practice 2: 13:00 - 14:00 BST

Saturday 25th September 2021

Free Practice 3: 10:00 - 11:00 BST

Qualifying: 13:00 - 14:00 BST

Sunday 26th September 2021

Race: 13:00 - 15:00 BST

2021 Formula 1 Russian GP session timings in Europe

Friday 24th September 2021

Free Practice 1: 10:30 - 11:30 CEST

Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 CEST

Saturday 25th September 2021

Free Practice 3: 11:00 - 12:00 CEST

Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 CEST

Sunday 26th September 2021

Race: 14:00 - 16:00 CEST

2021 Formula 1 Russian GP session timings in the US

Friday 24th September 2021

Free Practice 1: 04:30 - 05:30 ET / 01:30 - 02:30 PT

Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 ET / 05:00 - 06:00 PT

Saturday 25th September 2021

Free Practice 3: 05:00 - 06:00 ET / 02:00 - 03:00 PT

Qualifying: 08:00 - 09:00 ET / 05:00 - 06:00 PT

Sunday 26th September 2021

Race: 08:00 - 10:00 PT / 05:00 - 07:00 PT

2021 Formula 1 Russian GP session timings in Australia

Friday 24th September 2021

Free Practice 1: 18:30 - 19:30 AEST

Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 AEST

Saturday 25th September 2021

Free Practice 3: 19:00 - 20:00 AEST

Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 AEST

Sunday 26th September 2021

Race: 22:00 - 00:00 AEST

2021 Formula 1 Russian GP session timings in Japan

Friday 24th September 2021

Free Practice 1: 17:30 - 18:30 JST

Free Practice 2: 21:00 - 22:00 JST

Saturday 25th September 2021

Free Practice 3: 18:00 - 19:00 JST

Qualifying: 21:00 - 22:00 JST

Sunday 26th September 2021

Race: 21:00 - 23:00 JST

2021 Formula 1 Russian GP session timings in Africa

Friday 24th September 2021

Free Practice 1: 10:30 - 11:30 SAT / 11:30 - 12:30 EAT

Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 SAT / 15:00 - 16:00 EAT

Saturday 25th September 2021

Free Practice 3: 11:00 - 12:00 SAT / 12:00 - 13:00 EAT

Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 SAT / 15:00 - 16:00 EAT

Sunday 26th September 2021

Race: 14:00 - 16:00 SAT / 15:00 - 17:00 EAT

2021 Formula 1 Russian GP session timings in India

Friday 24th September 2021

Free Practice 1: 14:00 - 15:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 17:30 - 18:30 IST

Saturday 25th September 2021

Free Practice 3: 14:30 - 15:30 IST

Qualifying: 17:30 - 18:30 IST

Sunday 26th September 2021

Race: 17:30 - 19:30 IST

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Russian Grand Prix

Pirelli will be bringing the three softest compounds from its range to Sochi Autodrom - the P3 hard tyre, the P4 medium tyre and the P5 hard tyre.