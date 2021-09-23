Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Russian GP Preview

2021 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings and preview

By:

Formula 1 travels to Sochi this weekend for the Russian Grand Prix. Here's the full timetable for the race.

2021 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Max Verstappen heads to the 15th round of the season five points clear of Lewis Hamilton after the pair spectacularly collided at Monza a fortnight ago. The stewards deemed Verstappen "predominantly" responsible for the collision and handed him a three-place grid penalty, which will be applied in Russia.

In the constructors' table, Mercedes enjoys a 14-point advantage over Red Bull, helped by Valtteri Bottas' charge from last to third in the Italian Grand Prix.

Sochi has been hosting the Russian GP since 2014 but the race will move to Igora Drive near Petserburg in 2023, making this year's event the second-last to be held near the Winter Olympics site.

Mercedes has been unbeaten in Russia since the country joined the F1 calendar at the start of the V6 hybrid era, with Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas sharing the six wins between them.

2021 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

08:30

09:30

10:30

04:30

01:30

18:30

17:30

14:00

FP2

 12:00

13:00

14:00

 08:00

05:00

 22:00

21:00

17:30

FP3

09:00

10:00

11:00

05:00

 02:00

19:00

 18:00

14:30

Qualifying

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

 22:00

21:00

17:30

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

2021 Formula 1 Russian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 24th September 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 09:30 - 10:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 13:00 - 14:00 BST

Saturday 25th September 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 10:00 - 11:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 13:00 - 14:00 BST

Sunday 26th September 2021

  • Race: 13:00 - 15:00 BST

2021 Formula 1 Russian GP session timings in Europe

Friday 24th September 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 10:30 - 11:30 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 CEST

Saturday 25th September 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 11:00 - 12:00 CEST
  • Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 CEST

Sunday 26th September 2021

  • Race: 14:00 - 16:00 CEST

2021 Formula 1 Russian GP session timings in the US

Friday 24th September 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 04:30 - 05:30 ET / 01:30 - 02:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 ET / 05:00 - 06:00 PT

Saturday 25th September 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 05:00 - 06:00 ET / 02:00 - 03:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 08:00 - 09:00 ET / 05:00 - 06:00 PT

Sunday 26th September 2021

  • Race: 08:00 - 10:00 PT / 05:00 - 07:00 PT

2021 Formula 1 Russian GP session timings in Australia

Friday 24th September 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 18:30 - 19:30 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 AEST

Saturday 25th September 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 19:00 - 20:00 AEST
  • Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 AEST

Sunday 26th September 2021

  • Race: 22:00 - 00:00 AEST

2021 Formula 1 Russian GP session timings in Japan

Friday 24th September 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 17:30 - 18:30 JST
  • Free Practice 2: 21:00 - 22:00 JST

Saturday 25th September 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 18:00 - 19:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 21:00 - 22:00 JST

Sunday 26th September 2021

  • Race: 21:00 - 23:00 JST

2021 Formula 1 Russian GP session timings in Africa

Friday 24th September 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 10:30 - 11:30 SAT / 11:30 - 12:30 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 SAT / 15:00 - 16:00 EAT

Saturday 25th September 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 11:00 - 12:00 SAT / 12:00 - 13:00 EAT
  • Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 SAT / 15:00 - 16:00 EAT

Sunday 26th September 2021

  • Race: 14:00 - 16:00 SAT / 15:00 - 17:00 EAT

2021 Formula 1 Russian GP session timings in India

Friday 24th September 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 14:00 - 15:00 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 17:30 - 18:30 IST

Saturday 25th September 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 14:30 - 15:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 17:30 - 18:30 IST

Sunday 26th September 2021

  • Race: 17:30 - 19:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Russian Grand Prix

Pirelli will be bringing the three softest compounds from its range to Sochi Autodrom - the P3 hard tyre, the P4 medium tyre and the P5 hard tyre.

Binotto: Ferrari struggling to find F1 junior driver opportunities
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto: Ferrari struggling to find F1 junior driver opportunities

Russell/Latifi F1 gap not "as big as everybody believes" - Capito
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell/Latifi F1 gap not "as big as everybody believes" - Capito

