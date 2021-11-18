Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Qatar GP Preview

2021 F1 Qatar Grand Prix session timings and preview

By:

The Losail International Circuit will stage its first Formula 1 race on the weekend of November 19-21. Here's the full schedule for the Qatar Grand Prix.

2021 F1 Qatar Grand Prix session timings and preview

Red Bull's Max Verstappen heads to Doha as the championship leader, but his advantage in the standings has been slashed to 14 points by Lewis Hamilton following the Mercedes driver's victory in Brazil last weekend.

In the constructors' championship, Mercedes enjoys an 11-point lead over Red Bull.

2021 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

10:30

11:30

05:30

02:30

21:30

19:30

16:00

FP2

 14:00

15:00

 09:00

06:00

 01:00¹

23:00

 19:30

FP3

11:00

12:00

06:00

 03:00

22:00

 20:00

16:30

Qualifying

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

 01:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

01:00¹

23:00

 19:30

2021 Formula 1 Qatar GP session timings in Qatar

Friday 19th November 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 local time
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 local time

Saturday 20th November 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 14:00 - 15:00 local time
  • Sprint: 17:00 - 18:00 local time

Sunday 21st November 2021

  • Race: 17:00 - 19:00 local time

2021 Formula 1 Turkish GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 19th November 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 10:30 - 11:30 GMT
  • Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 GMT

Saturday 20th November 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 11:00 - 12:00 GMT
  • Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 GMT

Sunday 21st November 2021

  • Race: 14:00 - 16:00 GMT

2021 Formula 1 Turkish GP session timings in Europe

Friday 19th November 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 CET
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 CET

Saturday 20th November 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 CET
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 CET

Sunday 21st November 2021

  • Race: 15:00 - 17:00 CET

2021 Formula 1 Turkish GP session timings in the US

Friday 19th November 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 05:30 - 06:30 ET / 02:30 - 03:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Saturday 20th November 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 06:00 - 07:00 ET / 03:00 - 04:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Sunday 21st November 2021

  • Race: 09:00 - 11:00 PT / 06:00 - 08:00 PT

2021 Formula 1 Turkish GP session timings in Australia

Friday 19th November 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 21:30 - 22:30 AEDT

Saturday 20th November 2021

  • Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 AEDT
  • Free Practice 3: 22:00 - 23:00 AEDT

Sunday 21st November 2021

  • Qualifying: 01:00 - 02:00 AEDT

Monday 22nd November 2021

  • Race: 01:00 - 03:00 AEDT

2021 Formula 1 Turkish GP session timings in Japan

Friday 19th November 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 JST
  • Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Saturday 20th November 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 20:00 - 21:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Sunday 21st November 2021

  • Race: 23:00 - 01:00 JST

2021 Formula 1 Turkish GP session timings in Africa

Friday 19th November 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 SAT / 13:30 - 14:30 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 SAT / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT

Saturday 20th November 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 14:00 SAT / 14:00 - 15:00 EAT
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 SAT / 17:00 - 19:00 EAT

Sunday 21st November 2021

  • Race: 16:00 - 18:00 SAT / 17:00 - 19:00 EAT

2021 Formula 1 Qatar GP session timings in India

Friday 19th November 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 16:00 - 17:00 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 19:30 - 20:30 IST

Saturday 20th November 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 16:30 - 17:30 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 19:30 - 20:30 IST

Sunday 21st November 2021

  • Race: 19:30 - 21:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Qatar Grand Prix

Pirelli will bring the three hardest tyres from its range to Doha, namely C1 hard tyre, C2 medium tyre and C3 soft tyre.

