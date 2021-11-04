Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Perez: No point discussing Red Bull F1 team orders scenario yet Next / Hamilton: Important to keep respect in Verstappen F1 title fight
Formula 1 / Mexican GP Preview

2021 Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview

By:

Formula 1 returns to Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez for the first time in two years. Here's the full schedule for the Mexican Grand Prix.

2021 Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview

Max Verstappen heads to the race with a 12-point lead over chief title rival Lewis Hamilton. In the constructors' race, Mercedes holds a 23-point advantage over Red Bull.

2021 Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

17:30

18:30

13:30

10:30

03:30¹

02:30¹

23:00

FP2

 21:00

22:00

 17:00

14:00

 07:00¹

06:00¹

02:30¹

FP3

17:00

18:00

13:00

 10:00

03:00¹

 02:00¹

22:30

Qualifying

20:00

21:00

16:00

13:00

 06:00¹

05:00¹

01:30¹

Race 

19:00

20:00

14:00

11:00

05:00¹

04:00¹

 00:30¹

2021 Formula 1 Mexican GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 5th November 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 17:30 - 18:30 GMT
  • Free Practice 2: 21:00 - 22:00 GMT

Saturday 6th November 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 17:00 - 18:00 GMT
  • Qualifying: 20:00 - 21:00 GMT

Sunday 7th November 2021

  • Race: 19:00 - 21:00 GMT

2021 Formula 1 Mexican GP session timings in Europe

Friday 5th November 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 18:30 - 19:30 CET
  • Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 CET

Saturday 6th November 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 18:00 - 19:00 CET
  • Qualifying: 21:00 - 22:00 CET

Sunday 7th November 2021

  • Race: 20:00 - 22:00 CET

2021 Formula 1 Mexican GP session timings in the US

 Note: Daylight saving ends in the US on Sunday at 2:00AM. 

Friday 5th November 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 ET / 10:30 - 11:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 ET / 14:00 - 15:00 PT

Saturday 6th November 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 14:00 ET / 10:00 - 11:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 ET / 13:00 - 14:00 PT

Sunday 7th November 2021

  • Race: 14:00 - 15:00 PT / 11:00 - 12:00 PT

2021 Formula 1 Mexican GP session timings in Australia

Saturday 6th November 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 03:30 - 04:30 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:00 AEST

Sunday 7th November 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 03:00 - 04:00 AEST
  • Qualifying: 06:00 - 07:00 AEST

Monday 8th November 2021

  • Race: 05:00 - 07:00 AEST

2021 Formula 1 Mexican GP session timings in Japan

Saturday 6th November 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 02:30 - 03:30 JST
  • Free Practice 2: 06:00 - 07:00 JST

Sunday 7th November 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 02:00 - 03:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 05:00 - 06:00 JST

Monday 8th November 2021

  • Race: 04:00 - 06:00 JST

2021 Formula 1 Mexican GP session timings in Africa

Friday 5th November 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 SAT / 20:30 - 21:30 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 SAT / 00:00¹ - 01:00¹ EAT (Saturday)

Saturday 6th November 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 19:00 - 20:00 SAT / 20:00 - 21:00 EAT
  • Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 SAT / 23:00 - 00:00¹ EAT

Sunday 7th November 2021

  • Race: 21:00 - 23:00 SAT / 22:00 - 00:00¹ EAT

2021 Formula 1 Mexican GP session timings in India

Friday 5th November 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 23:00 - 00:00¹ IST

Saturday 6th November 2021

  • Free Practice 2: 02:30 - 03:30 IST
  • Free Practice 3: 22:30 - 23:30 IST

Sunday 7th November 2021

  • Qualifying: 01:30 - 02:30 IST

Monday 8th November 2021

  • Race: 00:30 - 02:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Mexican Grand Prix

Pirelli is bringing C2 hard, C3 medium and C5 soft tyre to Mexico.

comments

Load comments
Rachit Thukral
