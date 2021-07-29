2021 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings and preview

The focus in Hungary will be on the rivalry between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen after the two title protagonists spectacularly collided during the British Grand Prix a fortnight ago.

The incident, which led to Verstappen's retirement, has helped close the gap at the top of the standings, with Hamilton now trailing the Dutchman by just eight points.

While Verstappen has been the more successful of the two drivers this season, the Mercedes driver has a stronger track record at the Hungaroring, with eight victories in 14 appearances.

Red Bull has scored only one victory in the country in the V6 hybrid era, courtesy of Daniel Ricciardo's success in the 2014 edition of the race. But given the Milton Keynes-based team's result this year, and the track layout, it is the absolute favourite going into the weekend.

2021 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 09:30 10:30 11:30 05:30 02:30 19:30 18:30 15:00 FP2 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 FP3 10:00 11:00 12:00 06:00 03:00 20:00 19:00 15:30 Qualifying 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Hungarian Grand Prix

Pirelli has allocated C2, C3 and C4 compounds from tyres range, taking into account the abrasive surface of the Hungaroring.