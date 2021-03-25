2021 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings and preview

After hosting two exciting races towards the end of the 2020 season, including one on its outer loop, the Bahrain International Circuit will open the new F1 campaign on March 26-28.

Mercedes endured three frustrating days of pre-season testing at the same venue earlier this month, with drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas particularly struggling with the rear end of the W12. This has made Red Bull the immediate favourites in the paddock, but the Milton Keynes team has been quick to downplay its chances going into 2021.

The energy drinks giant last won a race in Bahrain in 2013, courtesy of Sebastian Vettel, during the peak of its dominance in F1.

Since V6 hybrid rules were introduced the following year, Mercedes has been the dominant manufacturer in the Gulf nation, winning all but two races in the ensuing period. Only Ferrari's victories in 2017-18 have prevented the German manufacturer from completing a clean sweep in the hybrid era.

2021 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings in Bahrain

Friday 26th March 2021

Free Practice 1: 14:30 - 15:30 local time

Free Practice 2: 18:00 - 19:00 local time

Saturday 27th March 2021

Free Practice 3: 15:00 - 16:00 local time

Qualifying: 18:00 - 19:00 local time

Sunday 28th March 2021

Race: 18:00-20:00 local time

2021 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings in the UK

Friday 26th March 2021

Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 GMT

Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 GMT

Saturday 27th March 2021

Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 GMT

Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 GMT

Sunday 28th March 2021

Race: 16:00 - 18:00 BST

2021 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 26th March 2021

Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 CET

Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 CET

Saturday 27th March 2021

Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 14:00 CET

Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CET

Sunday 28th March 2021

Race: 17:00 - 18:00 CEST

2021 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 26th March 2021

Free Practice 1: 7:30 - 8:30 ET / 4:30 - 5:30 PT

Free Practice 2: 11:00 - 12:00 ET / 8:00 - 9:00 PT

Saturday 27th March 2021

Free Practice 3: 8:00 - 9:00 / 5:00 - 6:00 PT

Qualifying: 11:00 - 12:00 / 8:00 - 9:00 PT

Sunday 28th March 2021

Race: 11:00 - 13:00 ET / 8:00 - 10:00 PT

2021 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 26th March 2021

Free Practice 1: 22:30 - 23:30 AET

Saturday 27th March 2021

Free Practice 2: 2:00 - 3:00 AET

Free Practice 3: 23:00 - 00:00 AET

Sunday 28th March 2021

Qualifying: 2:00 - 3:00 AET

Monday 29th March 2021

Race: 2:00 - 3:00 AET

2021 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 26th March 2021

Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 JST

Saturday 27th March 2021

Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 1:00 JST

Free Practice 3: 21:00 - 22:00 JST

Sunday 28th March 2021

Qualifying: 0:00 - 1:00 JST

Race: 20:30 - 22:30 JST

Monday 29th March 2021

Race: 0:00 - 2:00 JST

2021 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 26th March 2021

Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 18:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST

Saturday 27th March 2021

Free Practice 3: 17:30 - 18:30 IST

Qualifying: 20:30 - 21:30 IST

Sunday 28th March 2021

Race: 20:30 - 22:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

For our readers in Europe, please remember to move your clocks one hour forward for the start of daylight time saving at 1:00 on Sunday.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Bahrain Grand Prix

Pirelli will bring the three middle compounds from its tyre range to Bahrain, namely C2 (hard), C3 (medium) and C4 (soft).

