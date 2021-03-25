Formula 1
Previous / F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP / Preview

2021 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings and preview

By:

Following a relatively short winter break, Formula 1 returns to action this weekend with the Bahrain Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch the F1 season opener in your country.

2021 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings and preview

After hosting two exciting races towards the end of the 2020 season, including one on its outer loop, the Bahrain International Circuit will open the new F1 campaign on March 26-28.

Mercedes endured three frustrating days of pre-season testing at the same venue earlier this month, with drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas particularly struggling with the rear end of the W12. This has made Red Bull the immediate favourites in the paddock, but the Milton Keynes team has been quick to downplay its chances going into 2021.

The energy drinks giant last won a race in Bahrain in 2013, courtesy of Sebastian Vettel, during the peak of its dominance in F1.

Since V6 hybrid rules were introduced the following year, Mercedes has been the dominant manufacturer in the Gulf nation, winning all but two races in the ensuing period. Only Ferrari's victories in 2017-18 have prevented the German manufacturer from completing a clean sweep in the hybrid era.

2021 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings in Bahrain

Friday 26th March 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 14:30 - 15:30 local time
  • Free Practice 2: 18:00 - 19:00 local time

Saturday 27th March 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 15:00 - 16:00 local time
  • Qualifying: 18:00 - 19:00 local time

Sunday 28th March 2021

  • Race: 18:00-20:00 local time

2021 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings in the UK 

Friday 26th March 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 GMT
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 GMT

Saturday 27th March 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 GMT
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 GMT

Sunday 28th March 2021

  • Race: 16:00 - 18:00 BST

2021 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 26th March 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 CET 
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 CET

Saturday 27th March 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 14:00 CET  
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CET  

Sunday 28th March 2021

  • Race: 17:00 - 18:00 CEST

2021 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 26th March 2021

  • Free Practice 1:  7:30 - 8:30 ET / 4:30 - 5:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  11:00 - 12:00 ET / 8:00 - 9:00 PT

Saturday 27th March 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 8:00 - 9:00 / 5:00 - 6:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 11:00 - 12:00 / 8:00 - 9:00 PT

Sunday 28th March 2021

  • Race:  11:00 - 13:00 ET /  8:00 - 10:00 PT 

2021 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 26th March 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 22:30 - 23:30 AET

Saturday 27th March 2021

  • Free Practice 2: 2:00 - 3:00 AET 
  • Free Practice 3: 23:00 - 00:00 AET 

Sunday 28th March 2021

  • Qualifying: 2:00 - 3:00 AET

Monday 29th March 2021

  • Race: 2:00 - 3:00 AET

2021 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 26th March 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 JST 

Saturday 27th March 2021

  • Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 1:00 JST
  • Free Practice 3: 21:00 - 22:00 JST 

Sunday 28th March 2021

  • Qualifying: 0:00 - 1:00 JST
  • Race: 20:30 - 22:30 JST

Monday 29th March 2021

  • Race: 0:00 - 2:00 JST

2021 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 26th March 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 18:00 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST

Saturday 27th March 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 17:30 - 18:30 IST 
  • Qualifying: 20:30 - 21:30 IST

Sunday 28th March 2021

  • Race: 20:30 - 22:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

For our readers in Europe, please remember to move your clocks one hour forward for the start of daylight time saving at 1:00 on Sunday.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Bahrain Grand Prix

Pirelli will bring the three middle compounds from its tyre range to Bahrain, namely C2 (hard), C3 (medium) and C4 (soft).

