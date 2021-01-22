Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
142 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
155 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
159 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
176 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
218 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
232 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
246 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
250 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
260 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
275 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
282 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
07 Nov
race in
289 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
302 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
316 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
323 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Preview

2021 F1 season: New car launches and testing dates latest

shares
comments
2021 F1 season: New car launches and testing dates latest
By:

The countdown to the 2021 Formula 1 season is under way, but before the first race of the campaign there is still plenty to get done.

F1 teams need to get their new cars ready and tested on track, and before that there will be the regular launch season.

Here is what we know so far about the pre-season build up.

When is Formula 1s 2021 pre-season testing?

As part of Formula 1s cost-saving measures, the teams and the FIA agreed to reduce testing from six days down to three days for this season.

With teams limited to just a single car for the duration, it means each driver will only get one day and a half of running ahead of the opening race of the season in Bahrain.

The original plan had been for testing to take place at Barcelona in Spain in early March, but the ongoing situation surrounding coronavirus has changed things.

With lockdowns taking place in much of Europe, allied to uncertainties over the impact of Brexit travel restrictions on UK teams, it was felt that hosting it in the original location did not make much sense.

So with the original F1 season opener being moved from Australia on March 21 to Bahrain on March 28, it made most sense for testing to take place at the Sakhir venue too.

It means there will now be a single test session in Bahrain from March 12-14. 

When are the 2021 new F1 car launches?

Formula 1 teams are currently working hard on preparing their 2021 cars , with the official unveilings expected to take place in either late February or early March.

Here is a run down of what each team has said so far.

Mercedes

Mercedes has yet to confirm its launch plans, but there is speculation that it could run the car for the first time in early March during a filming day at Silverstone.

Red Bull

Red Bull has not finalised any launch plans for its car yet, but it has confirmed that its upgraded car will be called the RB16B because it maintains many parts from last year's challenger.

McLaren

McLaren has faced perhaps the busiest winter out of everyone, as it is the only team that is swapping engine suppliers for this year.

The Woking-based outfit is moving from Renault power units to Mercedes, with its 2021 car being called the MCL35M as a result.

The team has not yet revealed any launch plans, but has teased some images of its car in its usual orange colours.

 

Aston Martin

The Racing Point team has been rebranded as Aston Martin for this year, and as well as a new car it will be running with an all-new British racing green livery.

The Silverstone-based outfit has stated it will launch its car and new colours at an event in March

Alpine

The Renault team has been rebranded as Alpine for this year, as part of a push to build the French sportscar brand.

The team will run with an all-new livery and has said it will reveal its Alpine A521 at an event in February. 

Ferrari

Ferrari expects to unveil its new SF21 just ahead of pre-season testing in Bahrain.

The Italian outfit wants to hold a team launch event in the early part of this year, with the car showcase waiting until later. 

AlphaTauri

AlphaTauri has not yet announced a launch date for its Honda-powered 2021 car, but it is expected to run the car for the first time at a filming day at Imola that will take place between February 23-25.

Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo was the first Formula 1 team to confirm a launch date for its 2021 car.

It will reveal its C41 at an event in Warsaw on February 22.

 

Haas

Haas will be running with an all-new driver line up in 2021, with Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen having been replaced by Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin.

No plans have yet been announced for the reveal of its new Ferrari-powered car.

Williams

Williams will embark on 2021 with an unchanged driver line-up, as George Russell and Nicholas Latifi continue as teammates for the second year.

The Grove-based outfit, which was purchased by Dorilton Capital last year, has not yet revealed any plans for its new car launch.

Will the new F1 2021 cars be different?

Although the 2021 cars must carry over the same chassis as last year, several rule tweaks have been made that will ensure some differences.

In order to help Pirelli's tyres cope with the ever faster cars, tweaks have been made to the cars to reduce downforce in 2021, particularly targeting the floor.

Pirelli was supposed to keep its 2019-spec compounds for a third season in a row, although it recently had teams test prototype tyres for next year.

Those prototypes, which feature a more robust construction, were heavily criticised by the drivers, so it remains to be seen which specification will ultimately be used.

In a further bid to reduce costs ahead of the incoming budget cap, teams will also be forced to stick to their current chassis for 2021, although they are allowed to spend so-called development tokens to rework certain areas of their cars, including the aerodynamics.

Engine manufacturers are also allowed to introduce a new power unit specification before the first race.

Related video

Verstappen slur cited in dictionary definition change campaign

Previous article

Verstappen slur cited in dictionary definition change campaign
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

2021 F1 season: New car launches and testing dates latest
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

2021 F1 season: New car launches and testing dates latest

Verstappen slur cited in dictionary definition change campaign
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen slur cited in dictionary definition change campaign

Elliott: Mid-corner speed “most challenging” part of Prototypes
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Elliott: Mid-corner speed “most challenging” part of Prototypes

Plato says he will return to BTCC after sitting out 2020 season
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

Plato says he will return to BTCC after sitting out 2020 season

Bottas: Armchair critics motivate me to do better in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas: Armchair critics motivate me to do better in F1

Rivals fear new homologation cycle benefits top FE teams
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Rivals fear new homologation cycle benefits top FE teams

WEC cancels Sebring opener, Portimao named as replacement
WEC WEC / Breaking news

WEC cancels Sebring opener, Portimao named as replacement

Monte Carlo WRC: Tanak stars in opening stages
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Leg report

Monte Carlo WRC: Tanak stars in opening stages

Latest news

2021 F1 season: New car launches and testing dates latest
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

2021 F1 season: New car launches and testing dates latest

Verstappen slur cited in dictionary definition change campaign
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen slur cited in dictionary definition change campaign

Bottas: Armchair critics motivate me to do better in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas: Armchair critics motivate me to do better in F1

Alpine F1 team “in good hands” with new management - Ocon
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine F1 team “in good hands” with new management - Ocon

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen slur cited in dictionary definition change campaign

2h
2
Formula 1

2021 F1 season: New car launches and testing dates latest

25min
3
Formula 1

Bottas: Armchair critics motivate me to do better in F1

2h
4
IMSA

Elliott: Mid-corner speed “most challenging” part of Prototypes

12h
5
BTCC

Plato says he will return to BTCC after sitting out 2020 season

2h

Latest news

2021 F1 season: New car launches and testing dates latest

2021 F1 season: New car launches and testing dates latest

Formula 1
25m
Verstappen slur cited in dictionary definition change campaign

Verstappen slur cited in dictionary definition change campaign

Formula 1
2h
Bottas: Armchair critics motivate me to do better in F1

Bottas: Armchair critics motivate me to do better in F1

Formula 1
2h
Alpine F1 team “in good hands” with new management - Ocon

Alpine F1 team “in good hands” with new management - Ocon

Formula 1
16h
Sainz to make Ferrari F1 test debut at Fiorano

Sainz to make Ferrari F1 test debut at Fiorano

Formula 1
16h

Latest videos

Could F1 2021 New 2021 Downforce Rules Change Everything? 07:04
Formula 1
Jan 20, 2021

Could F1 2021 New 2021 Downforce Rules Change Everything?

Renault rebrands as Alpine F1 Team for 2021 03:08
Formula 1
Jan 18, 2021

Renault rebrands as Alpine F1 Team for 2021

Why Lola Should've Made It Onto The 2010 F1 Grid 08:00
Formula 1
Jan 18, 2021

Why Lola Should've Made It Onto The 2010 F1 Grid

The Silver Arrows Story: Mercedes W03 03:28
Formula 1
Jan 18, 2021

The Silver Arrows Story: Mercedes W03

Comparing Pitstops Across Motorsports - What Are The Differences? 09:44
Formula 1
Jan 18, 2021

Comparing Pitstops Across Motorsports - What Are The Differences?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.