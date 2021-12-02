2021 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Just eight points separate Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at the top of the standings going into the final two races of the season.

The fight for the constructors' title is also close, with Mercedes just five points clear of its nearest rival Red Bull.

While Jeddah is a brand new venue on the calendar, meaning there is a lot of uncertainty going into the weekend, it is expected that the track's high-speed nature will suit the Mercedes package.

The German manufacturer will try to exploit this advantage by fitting the same engine Hamilton ran on his way to a dominant victory in Brazil last month.

2021 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 13:30 14:30 08:30 05:30 00:30¹ 22:30 19:00 FP2 17:00 18:00 12:00 09:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30 FP3 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 01:00¹ 23:00 19:30 Qualifying 17:00 18:00 12:00 09:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30 Race 17:30 18:30 12:30 09:30 04:30¹ 02:30¹ 23:00

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Pirelli will bring the C2 hard tyre, C3 medium tyre and C4 soft tyre to Jeddah for the Saudi Arabian GP.