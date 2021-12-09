Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Bahrain could hold 2022 F1 sprint race on Outer Loop layout Next / Why Abu Dhabi's F1 track changes are about more than just overtaking
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP Preview

2021 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix session timings and preview

By:

The Yas Marina Circuit will close out a thrilling 2021 Formula 1 season. Here's how you can watch the title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend.

2021 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix session timings and preview

It's a winner-takes-all scenario in the championship battle, with both Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen tied on 369.5 points.

The driver who finishes ahead of the two will become the 2021 champion, although there are certain scenarios where this rule won't apply. Should both drivers finish outside the points, the title will go to Verstappen on countback as the Red Bull driver has scored nine wins compared to eight for Hamilton.

If Hamilton finishes ninth and Verstappen 10th with the fastest lap, the two will end up on the same number of points - with Verstappen again clinching the title thanks to the extra race win.

2021 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

09:30

10:30

04:30

01:30

20:30

18:30

15:00

FP2

 13:00

14:00

 08:00

05:00

 00:00¹

22:00

 18:30

FP3

10:00

11:00

05:00

 02:00

21:00

 19:00

15:30

Qualifying

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

 00:00¹

22:00

18:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

00:00¹

22:00

 18:30

2021 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in the UAE

Friday 10th December 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 local time
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 local time

Saturday 11th December 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 14:00 - 15:00 local time
  • Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 local time

Sunday 12th December 2021

  • Race: 17:00 - 19:00 local time

2021 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 10th December 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 09:30 - 10:30 GMT
  • Free Practice 2: 13:00 - 14:00 GMT

Saturday 11th December 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 10:00 - 11:00 GMT
  • Qualifying: 13:00 - 14:00 GMT

Sunday 12th December 2021

  • Race: 13:00 - 15:00 GMT

2021 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in Europe

Friday 10th December 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 10:30 - 11:30 CET
  • Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 CET

Saturday 11th December 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 11:00 - 12:00 CET
  • Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 CET

Sunday 12th December 2021

  • Race: 14:00 - 16:00 CET

2021 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in the US

Friday 10th December 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 04:30 - 05:30 ET / 01:30 - 02:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 ET / 05:00 - 06:00 PT

Saturday 11th December 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 05:00 - 06:00 ET / 02:00 - 03:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 08:00 - 09:00 ET / 05:00 - 06:00 PT

Sunday 12th December 2021

  • Race: 08:00 - 10:00 PT / 05:00 - 07:00 PT

2021 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in Australia

Friday 10th December 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 AEDT

Saturday 11th December 2021

  • Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 AEDT
  • Free Practice 3: 21:00 - 22:00 AEDT

Sunday 12th December 2021

  • Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 AEDT

Monday 13th December 2021

  • Race: 00:00 - 02:00 AEDT

2021 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in Japan

Friday 10th December 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 18:30 - 19:30 JST
  • Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 JST

Saturday 11th December 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 19:00 - 20:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 JST

Sunday 12th December 2021

  • Race: 22:00 - 00:00 JST

2021 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in Africa

Friday 10th December 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 SAT / 12:30 - 13:30 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 SAT / 16:00 - 17:00 EAT

Saturday 11th December 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 SAT / 13:00 - 14:00 EAT
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 SAT / 16:00 - 17:00 EAT

Sunday 12th December 2021

  • Race: 15:00 - 17:00 SAT / 16:00 - 18:00 EAT

2021 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in India

Friday 10th December 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 15:00 - 16:00 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Saturday 11th December 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 15:30 - 16:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Sunday 12th December 2021

  • Race: 18:30 - 20:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Pirelli will bring the C3 hard tyre, C4 medium tyre and C5 soft tyre to Abu Dhabi, the softest three compounds from its range.

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Bahrain could hold 2022 F1 sprint race on Outer Loop layout
Previous article

Bahrain could hold 2022 F1 sprint race on Outer Loop layout
Next article

Why Abu Dhabi's F1 track changes are about more than just overtaking

Why Abu Dhabi's F1 track changes are about more than just overtaking
Load comments
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Rea admits Kawasaki needs to "step up" to challenge Yamaha
Video Inside
World Superbike

Rea admits Kawasaki needs to "step up" to challenge Yamaha

Porsche team SSR Performance commits to two-car DTM entry
Video Inside
DTM

Porsche team SSR Performance commits to two-car DTM entry

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Norisring Prime
DTM

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

Latest news

Stoker eyes F1 Envoy appointment if he wins FIA election
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stoker eyes F1 Envoy appointment if he wins FIA election

Why Abu Dhabi's F1 track changes are about more than just overtaking
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Abu Dhabi's F1 track changes are about more than just overtaking

2021 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix session timings and preview

Bahrain could hold 2022 F1 sprint race on Outer Loop layout
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bahrain could hold 2022 F1 sprint race on Outer Loop layout

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race Prime

The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race

OPINION: Max Verstappen has made the 2021 Formula 1 championship. He’s taken the fight to the all-conquering Mercedes squad and its dominant champion, produced driving displays few can match. But he’s been on a controversial course too, and finally crossed a particular line in Jeddah

Formula 1
15 h
Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer Prime

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer

OPINION: Saudi Arabia's new F1 circuit delivered a memorable first event, although not necessarily for all the right reasons. In the wake of the chaotic race, drivers voiced their concerns about the track but small changes could make significant improvements ahead of a return in four months.

Formula 1
18 h
The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain Prime

The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain

From ranking as one of the most impressive new teams to join the Formula 1 grid, Haas’s stock has plummeted along with its on-track performances over the past two seasons. Everything now hangs on whether its reforged alliance with Ferrari can deliver a better car – and whether its rookie drivers can set aside their quarrels. Oleg Karpov asks if any of these goals are achievable…

Formula 1
23 h
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An ill-tempered Saudi Grand Prix made Formula 1 more soap opera than sporting spectacle at times, but there were some strong performances up and down the field on the world championship's first visit to Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series Prime

How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series

The inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was a race packed full of incident as Formula 1 2021's title contenders repeatedly clashed on track. Lewis Hamilton won out over Max Verstappen to level the scores heading into next weekend's Abu Dhabi finale, as Jeddah turned F1 into a drama series

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance Prime

The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance

Dropped by Red Bull last season, Alexander Albon has fought back into a Formula 1 seat with Williams. ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains what Albon has done to earn the place soon to be vacated by the highly rated George Russell

Formula 1
Dec 5, 2021
The factors that could negate Red Bull's practice gap to Mercedes Prime

The factors that could negate Red Bull's practice gap to Mercedes

Mercedes led the way in practice for Formula 1’s first race in Jeddah, where Red Bull was off the pace on both single-lap and long runs. But, if Max Verstappen can reverse the results on Saturday, factors familiar in motorsport’s main electric single-seater category could be decisive in another close battle with Lewis Hamilton...

Formula 1
Dec 4, 2021
Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer Prime

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer

Earning praise from rivals has been a welcome sign that Lando Norris is becoming established among Formula 1's elite. But the McLaren driver is confident that his team's upward curve can put him in the mix to contend for titles in the future, when he's hoping the compliments will be replaced by being deemed an equal adversary

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.