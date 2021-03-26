Formula 1
Previous / Why Amazon’s big bucks could be a huge boost for F1
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP / Breaking news

Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

By:

Bahrain is hosting the opening round of the 2021 Formula 1 season this weekend. Here's how you can watch the Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying on March 27 in your country.

Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

While the Bahrain International Circuit offers plenty of opportunities for overtaking, qualifying will play an important role in determining the outcome of Sunday's grand prix.

Mercedes has been the dominant team of late at Sakhir, scoring five pole positions there since the start of the V6 hybrid era in 2014.

The German manufacturer locked out the front row in the Bahrain Grand Prix last year, with Lewis Hamilton leading teammate Valtteri Bottas. The Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Alex Albon lined up third and fourth on the grid respectively.

What time does qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix start?

The first qualifying of the 2021 F1 season will get begin at 18:00 local time in Bahrain. The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

  • Date: Saturday, March 27, 2021 
  • Start time: 18:00 local time / 16:00 CET / 15:00 GMT / 11:00 ET / 8:00 PT / 00:00 JST (Sunday) / 2:00 (Sunday) / 20:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • UK - Sky Sports F1
  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat
  • Finland - MTV
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Ziggo
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Eleven Sports
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viasat
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Russia - Match TV
  • Turkey - S Sport
  • Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Bahrain throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

