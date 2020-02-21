Formula 1
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Formula 1 / Analysis

Day 3: F1 2020 testing tech updates from the track

Day 3: F1 2020 testing tech updates from the track
By:
Co-author: Matthew Somerfield
Feb 21, 2020, 7:39 PM

Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images bring you an update of the best technical images from the Barcelona pitlane and track action on the third and final day of the first Formula 1 test of 2020.

Click on the arrows to cycle through the images below...

Red Bull Racing RB16 engine

Red Bull Racing RB16 engine
1/27

Photo by: Franco Nugnes

The removal of the screens for testing allows us to get images and insight of the cars in a way that’s not been possible before. In this image we get a great view of the cooling radiators and ancillary packaging above the Honda power unit of the Red Bull RB16. A decision driven by their desire to reduce the size of the sidepods for maximum aerodynamic gain.

AlphaTauri AT01 engine

AlphaTauri AT01 engine
2/27

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

As a comparison, we get to see under the bodywork of the Alpha Tauri AT01, which as you’ll note is synergistically aligned with its sister team based on the fact that they both use the same power unit.

Racing Point RP20 engine

Racing Point RP20 engine
3/27

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Covers off: A great view under the skin of the Racing Point RP20, as we get to see the position of the side-impact spar, the radiator position and some of the power unit’s makeup, including the contortions that the exhaust must go through.

Haas F1 Team VF-20

Haas F1 Team VF-20
4/27

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

This side-on shot of the Haas VF20 gives us good view of the sidepods and bargeboard region.

AlphaTauri AT01

AlphaTauri AT01
5/27

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The rear-end on the Alpha Tauri AT10, note the use of the spoon-shaped rear wing and also the view we’re afforded of the diffuser.

Mercedes F1 W11

Mercedes F1 W11
6/27

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The Mercedes W11 as it scampers out of the pitlane with a large kiel probe array attached at the rear end. This is used to create an aerodynamic map, or profile, of the airflow as it exits at the rear of the car, with special consideration given to the diffuser and tyre wake, as noted by the angle of the kiel probes.

Mercedes AMG F1 W11 brake

Mercedes AMG F1 W11 brake
7/27

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A shot of the W11’s front brake assembly without the drum casing in place afford us a fascinating view and insight into how the team are transmitting airflow from the main inlet, through the assembly and out of the wheel rim, in order that it can garner the aerodynamic benefits that it offers. Note the twisted silver pipework, a feature refined over last year’s design to account for the larger holes present in the axle.

Mercedes F1 AMG W11 brake

Mercedes F1 AMG W11 brake
8/27

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Another shot of the Mercedes front brake assembly, noting the holes present in the axle.

Mercedes F1 AMG front suspension

Mercedes F1 AMG front suspension
9/27

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Mercedes W11’s chassis tapers in at the front in order to accommodate the narrower nose assembly ahead, while a carbon shroud is placed on the front-end of the bulkhead to dissuade prying eyes.

Haas F1 Team VF20 front end

Haas F1 Team VF20 front end
10/27

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Haas VF20 with small yellow guide dots on the front wing endplate are viewed by a high-speed camera mounted on the nosecone, as the team look at the amount of flex that the wing is undergoing throughout a lap.

Racing Point RP20 front suspension

Racing Point RP20 front suspension
11/27

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A closeup of some of the inboard suspension setup being used on the Racing Point RP20 and while the chassis has drawn attention due to its close resemblance to last year’s Mercedes, we can see that it is still very much using its own componentry here.

McLaren MCL35 front

McLaren MCL35 front
12/27

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A new front wing arrived at the last day of testing for McLaren, with changes made to the shape of the flaps, the under-wing strakes, the role of the adjuster, the endplate and the outer footplate.

McLaren MCL35 front

McLaren MCL35 front
13/27

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

This view of the McLaren MCL35 shows how the team has altered the design of the chassis, narrowing and reducing the height of it as much as possible, while a keel-like chin spoiler has also been added to improve flow characteristics.

Renault F1 Team R.S.20

Renault F1 Team R.S.20
14/27

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

A look at the rear end of the Renault RS20 which is running a high degree of rake.

Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Alfa Romeo Racing C39
15/27

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alfa Romeo’s C39 covered in flo-viz paint around the front brake duct which has been transmitted downstream.

Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Alfa Romeo Racing C39
16/27

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Racing Point RP20

Racing Point RP20
17/27

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

In this top-down overview of the Racing Point RP20 note how tight the rear end has been pulled into the centreline of the car.

McLaren MCL35

McLaren MCL35
18/27

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

In this top-down overview of the MCL35 we can see that McLaren has flo-viz, in different colours, on the right-hand bargeboard and left-hand rear brake duct.

Nose of the Haas F1 Team VF-20

Nose of the Haas F1 Team VF-20
19/27

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The fins present in the Haas VF20’s nose are not only used to control flow through the inlets but also help them to confirm with the single-section regulations.

Steering wheel of the Ferrari SF1000

Steering wheel of the Ferrari SF1000
20/27

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Here we get a great shot of the back of the Ferrari SF1000’s steering wheel, showing us the paddle layout.

Front wing of the Ferrari SF1000

Front wing of the Ferrari SF1000
21/27

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A closeup of the outboard section of the SF1000’s front wing, note how the leading edge of each flap element has been brought forward a little near the under wing strakes, creating a wavy flap design.

Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Alfa Romeo Racing C39
22/27

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The Alfa Romeo C39 rear wing sprayed with flo-viz paint in order to establish whether it’s getting the same results as it anticipated in simulations.

Front wing of Ferrari SF1000

Front wing of Ferrari SF1000
23/27

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A mechanic changes the front wing angle on the Ferrari SF1000.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-20 crashes and causes a red flag

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-20 crashes and causes a red flag
24/27

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

This image of the Haas VF20 with the tyre off the rim shows that its wheels have hollow spokes, much like we’ve seen from others over the past few years.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35
25/27

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The McLaren MCL35 with a 'lean-on', note the movement in the left-rear tyre as the car is loaded laterally.

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01
26/27

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Another lateral load picture, this time from AlphaTauri.

Red Bull Racing RB16

Red Bull Racing RB16
27/27

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Flo-viz around the nose tip for Red Bull as it checks flow consistency in that region is as expected.

 

Series Formula 1
Author Giorgio Piola

