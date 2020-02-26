Test 2, Day 1: F1 2020 testing tech updates from the track

Red Bull Racing RB16 rear detail 1 / 11 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The Red Bull RB16 with small chequered stickers on certain points on the rear wing, which are used as reference points for high-speed cameras that are mounted on the car and recording footage of how the wing moves around.

McLaren has a new diffuser for the second test, this one much less squared-off in the outer section than its predecessor, with the Gurney-like extensions also following suit.

A close-up view of the Racing Point rear wheel rims, which has a knurled surface to help with heat dissipation

Another view of the Red Bull rear wing and the chequered stickers placed around the assembly to help the team understand where it's flexing.

A close up of the inlet on the Renault RS20's nose cape, which draws air into and under the assembly.

A cluster of Red Bull personnel crowd around the back of the RB16 to examine the flo-viz that had been painted on the rear face of the wing. They've once again added two different colour and consistency flo-viz paints, one either side of the wing, to capture more information for correlation work.

A look at the rear of the Mercedes W11 steering wheel, showing that changes made in this area to do with DAS are more to do with the column than the steering wheel itself.

A look inside the RB16's rear wheel rim, showing the knurled surface on the inner face that helps to control the temperature interface between it, the brake assembly and the tyre.

A close up of the Renault RS20's front-end, note how high it has mounted the steering assembly.

A good look at the flo-viz on the rear wing of the Mercedes W11 as Hamilton completes a practice start at the end of the pitlane.