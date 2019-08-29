F1’s biggest-ever, 22-race calendar – what’s new?
Aug 29, 2019, 7:02 PM
Formula 1's 2020 race calendar will feature a record 22 grands prix and features significant changes from this year's schedule.
The German Grand Prix stayed on the calendar this year in part thanks to the support of Mercedes but has lost its place for 2020, while the Italian Grand Prix makes the cut ahead of an expected new deal and Spain has kept its place too. Then there are two new races added, in Holland and Vietnam.
But among the comings and goings, our latest video also looks at key factors such as a clash with the Le Mans 24 Hours and how F1 will fit 22 races in between March and November.
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
