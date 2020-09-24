Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
19 Hours
:
42 Minutes
:
12 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
77 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Previous
Formula 1 / Russian GP / Preview

2020 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Tickets
shares
comments
2020 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings and preview
By:

After a week-long break, Formula 1 returns to action this weekend at Sochi for the Russian Grand Prix. Here's the weekend timetable in all major timezones.

Mercedes continues to lead the constructors' championship following a 1-2 finish led by Lewis Hamilton in the twice-red flagged Tuscan Grand Prix at Mugello.

Red Bull sits second in the standings, with McLaren and Racing Point separated by just 14 points in third and fourth respectively.

In the drivers' championship, Hamilton sits comfortably on top with 190 points, with Valtteri Bottas trailing his teammate by 65 points in second. Max Verstappen slipped 25 points behind Bottas following his DNF at Mugello, but remains comfortably clear of fourth-placed Lando Norris.

2020 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings in Russia

Friday 25th September 2020

  • Free Practice 1: 11am – 12:30pm MSK 
  • Free Practice 2: 3pm – 4:30pm MSK

Saturday 26th September 2020

  • Free Practice 3: 12pm – 1pm MSK
  • Qualifying: 3pm – 4pm MSK

Sunday 27th September 2020

  • Race: 2:10pm MSK

2020 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings in the UK 

Friday 25th September 2020

  • Free Practice 1: 9am – 10:30am BST 
  • Free Practice 2: 1pm – 2:30pm BST

Saturday 26th September 2020

  • Free Practice 3: 10am – 11am BST 
  • Qualifying: 1pm – 2pm BST

Sunday 27th September 2020

  • Race: 12:10pm BST

2020 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 25th September 2020

  • Free Practice 1: 10am – 11:30am CEST 
  • Free Practice 2: 2pm – 3:30pm CEST

Saturday 26th September 2020

  • Free Practice 3: 11am – 12pm CEST  
  • Qualifying: 2pm – 3pm CEST  

Sunday 27th September 2020

  • Race: 1:10pm CEST 

2020 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 25th September 2020

  • Free Practice 1: 4am – 5:30am ET / 1am PT – 2:30am PT
  • Free Practice 2: 8am – 9:30am ET / 5am PT – 6:30am PT

Saturday 26th September 2020

  • Free Practice 3: 5am – 6am ET / 2am PT – 3am PT
  • Qualifying: 8am – 9am ET /  5am PT – 6am PT

Sunday 27th September 2020

  • Race: 7:10am ET / 4:10am PT 

2020 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 25th September 2020

  • Free Practice 1: 6pm – 7:30pm AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 10:00pm – 11:30pm AEST 

Saturday 26th September 2020

  • Free Practice 3: 7pm – 8pm AEST 
  • Qualifying: 10pm – 11pm AEST

Sunday 27th September 2020

  • Race: 9:10pm AEST

2020 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 25th September 2020

  • Free Practice 1: 1:30pm – 3:00pm IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 5:30pm – 7:00pm IST

Saturday 26th September 2020

  • Free Practice 3: 2:30pm – 3:30pm IST 
  • Qualifying: 5:30pm – 6:30pm IST

Sunday 27th September 2020

  • Race: 4:40pm IST

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Russian Grand Prix

For Sochi, Pirelli has opted for the softest three tyres in its range - C3, C4 and C5. 

Perez not a "no-brainer" for Haas - Steiner

Series Formula 1
Event Russian GP Tickets
Author Rachit Thukral

