2020 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings and preview
After a week-long break, Formula 1 returns to action this weekend at Sochi for the Russian Grand Prix. Here's the weekend timetable in all major timezones.
Mercedes continues to lead the constructors' championship following a 1-2 finish led by Lewis Hamilton in the twice-red flagged Tuscan Grand Prix at Mugello.
Red Bull sits second in the standings, with McLaren and Racing Point separated by just 14 points in third and fourth respectively.
In the drivers' championship, Hamilton sits comfortably on top with 190 points, with Valtteri Bottas trailing his teammate by 65 points in second. Max Verstappen slipped 25 points behind Bottas following his DNF at Mugello, but remains comfortably clear of fourth-placed Lando Norris.
2020 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings in Russia
Friday 25th September 2020
- Free Practice 1: 11am – 12:30pm MSK
- Free Practice 2: 3pm – 4:30pm MSK
Saturday 26th September 2020
- Free Practice 3: 12pm – 1pm MSK
- Qualifying: 3pm – 4pm MSK
Sunday 27th September 2020
- Race: 2:10pm MSK
2020 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings in the UK
Friday 25th September 2020
- Free Practice 1: 9am – 10:30am BST
- Free Practice 2: 1pm – 2:30pm BST
Saturday 26th September 2020
- Free Practice 3: 10am – 11am BST
- Qualifying: 1pm – 2pm BST
Sunday 27th September 2020
- Race: 12:10pm BST
2020 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 25th September 2020
- Free Practice 1: 10am – 11:30am CEST
- Free Practice 2: 2pm – 3:30pm CEST
Saturday 26th September 2020
- Free Practice 3: 11am – 12pm CEST
- Qualifying: 2pm – 3pm CEST
Sunday 27th September 2020
- Race: 1:10pm CEST
2020 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings in the US
Friday 25th September 2020
- Free Practice 1: 4am – 5:30am ET / 1am PT – 2:30am PT
- Free Practice 2: 8am – 9:30am ET / 5am PT – 6:30am PT
Saturday 26th September 2020
- Free Practice 3: 5am – 6am ET / 2am PT – 3am PT
- Qualifying: 8am – 9am ET / 5am PT – 6am PT
Sunday 27th September 2020
- Race: 7:10am ET / 4:10am PT
2020 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday 25th September 2020
- Free Practice 1: 6pm – 7:30pm AEST
- Free Practice 2: 10:00pm – 11:30pm AEST
Saturday 26th September 2020
- Free Practice 3: 7pm – 8pm AEST
- Qualifying: 10pm – 11pm AEST
Sunday 27th September 2020
- Race: 9:10pm AEST
2020 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 25th September 2020
- Free Practice 1: 1:30pm – 3:00pm IST
- Free Practice 2: 5:30pm – 7:00pm IST
Saturday 26th September 2020
- Free Practice 3: 2:30pm – 3:30pm IST
- Qualifying: 5:30pm – 6:30pm IST
Sunday 27th September 2020
- Race: 4:40pm IST
Pirelli tyre allocation for the Russian Grand Prix
For Sochi, Pirelli has opted for the softest three tyres in its range - C3, C4 and C5.
