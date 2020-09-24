2020 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Mercedes continues to lead the constructors' championship following a 1-2 finish led by Lewis Hamilton in the twice-red flagged Tuscan Grand Prix at Mugello.

Red Bull sits second in the standings, with McLaren and Racing Point separated by just 14 points in third and fourth respectively.

In the drivers' championship, Hamilton sits comfortably on top with 190 points, with Valtteri Bottas trailing his teammate by 65 points in second. Max Verstappen slipped 25 points behind Bottas following his DNF at Mugello, but remains comfortably clear of fourth-placed Lando Norris.

2020 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings in Russia

Friday 25th September 2020

Free Practice 1: 11am – 12:30pm MSK

Free Practice 2: 3pm – 4:30pm MSK

Saturday 26th September 2020

Free Practice 3: 12pm – 1pm MSK

Qualifying: 3pm – 4pm MSK

Sunday 27th September 2020

Race: 2:10pm MSK

2020 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings in the UK

Friday 25th September 2020

Free Practice 1: 9am – 10:30am BST

Free Practice 2: 1pm – 2:30pm BST

Saturday 26th September 2020

Free Practice 3: 10am – 11am BST

Qualifying: 1pm – 2pm BST

Sunday 27th September 2020

Race: 12:10pm BST

2020 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 25th September 2020

Free Practice 1: 10am – 11:30am CEST

Free Practice 2: 2pm – 3:30pm CEST

Saturday 26th September 2020

Free Practice 3: 11am – 12pm CEST

Qualifying: 2pm – 3pm CEST

Sunday 27th September 2020

Race: 1:10pm CEST

2020 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 25th September 2020

Free Practice 1: 4am – 5:30am ET / 1am PT – 2:30am PT

Free Practice 2: 8am – 9:30am ET / 5am PT – 6:30am PT

Saturday 26th September 2020

Free Practice 3: 5am – 6am ET / 2am PT – 3am PT

Qualifying: 8am – 9am ET / 5am PT – 6am PT

Sunday 27th September 2020

Race: 7:10am ET / 4:10am PT

2020 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 25th September 2020

Free Practice 1: 6pm – 7:30pm AEST

Free Practice 2: 10:00pm – 11:30pm AEST

Saturday 26th September 2020

Free Practice 3: 7pm – 8pm AEST

Qualifying: 10pm – 11pm AEST

Sunday 27th September 2020

Race: 9:10pm AEST

2020 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 25th September 2020

Free Practice 1: 1:30pm – 3:00pm IST

Free Practice 2: 5:30pm – 7:00pm IST

Saturday 26th September 2020

Free Practice 3: 2:30pm – 3:30pm IST

Qualifying: 5:30pm – 6:30pm IST

Sunday 27th September 2020

Race: 4:40pm IST

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Russian Grand Prix

For Sochi, Pirelli has opted for the softest three tyres in its range - C3, C4 and C5.

Related video