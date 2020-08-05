2020 Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix session timings and preview

Along with the Red Bull Ring, Silverstone has agreed to host two F1 races this season, with last weekend's British Grand Prix to be followed by the 70th Anniversary GP later this week.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton won the first Silverstone race after surviving a last-lap puncture, ahead of the Red Bull of Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Mercedes is expected to be the favourite for victory once again, although Pirelli's decision to bring softer tyre compounds for this race might force the German manufacturer into a two-stop strategy.

Red Bull and Ferrari could again be in the mix, but it's unlikely that either of the two teams will be able to take the fight to Mercedes for victory.

Racing Point is expected to return to podium contention after a disappointing British Grand Prix in which Sergio Perez's replacement Nico Hulkenberg suffered a DNF and Lance Stroll could finish no higher than ninth.

2020 Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix session timings in the UK

Friday 7th August 2020

Free Practice 1: 11am – 12:30am BST

Free Practice 2: 3pm – 4:30pm BST

Saturday 8th August 2020

Free Practice 3: 11am – 12pm BST

Qualifying: 2pm – 3pm BST

Sunday 9th August 2020

Race: 2:10pm BST

2020 Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 7th August 2020

Free Practice 1: 12pm – 1:30pm CEST

Free Practice 2: 4pm – 5:30pm CEST

Saturday 8th August 2020

Free Practice 3: 12pm – 1pm CEST

Qualifying: 3pm – 4pm CEST

Sunday 9th August 2020

Race: 3:10pm CEST

2020 Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 7th August 2020

Free Practice 1: 6am – 7:30am ET / 3am PT – 4:30am PT

Free Practice 2: 10am – 11:30am ET / 7am PT – 8:30am PT

Saturday 8th August 2020

Free Practice 3: 6am – 7am ET / 3am PT – 4am PT

Qualifying: 9am – 10am ET / 6am PT – 7am PT

Sunday 9th August 2020

Race: 9:10am ET / 6:10am PT

2020 Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 7th August 2020

Free Practice 1: 8pm – 9:30pm AEST

Saturday 8th August 2020

Free Practice 2: 12am – 1:30am AEST

Free Practice 3: 8pm – 9pm AEST

Qualifying: 11pm – 12am AEST

Sunday 9th August 2020

Race: 11:10pm AEST

2020 Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 7th August 2020

Free Practice 1: 3:30pm – 5:00pm IST

Free Practice 2: 7:30pm – 9:00pm IST

Saturday 8th August 2020

Free Practice 3: 3:30pm – 4:30pm IST

Qualifying: 6:30pm – 7:30pm IST

Sunday 9th August 2020

Race: 6:40pm IST

Pirelli tyre allocation for the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

For the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Pirelli will bring the C2, C3 and C4 compounds. These tyres are one step softer than Pirelli's allocation for last weekend's British GP.

2020 Formula 1 calendar (first 13 rounds only)