Formula 1 / 70th Anniversary GP / Preview

2020 Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix session timings and preview

2020 Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix session timings and preview
By:
Aug 5, 2020, 6:52 AM

Silverstone will host the fifth round of the 2020 Formula 1 season under the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix banner. Here's all you need to know about the race.

Along with the Red Bull Ring, Silverstone has agreed to host two F1 races this season, with last weekend's British Grand Prix to be followed by the 70th Anniversary GP later this week.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton won the first Silverstone race after surviving a last-lap puncture, ahead of the Red Bull of Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Mercedes is expected to be the favourite for victory once again, although Pirelli's decision to bring softer tyre compounds for this race might force the German manufacturer into a two-stop strategy.

Red Bull and Ferrari could again be in the mix, but it's unlikely that either of the two teams will be able to take the fight to Mercedes for victory.

Racing Point is expected to return to podium contention after a disappointing British Grand Prix in which Sergio Perez's replacement Nico Hulkenberg suffered a DNF and Lance Stroll could finish no higher than ninth.

2020 Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix session timings in the UK 

Friday  7th August 2020

  • Free Practice 1: 11am – 12:30am BST 
  • Free Practice 2: 3pm – 4:30pm BST

Saturday 8th August 2020

  • Free Practice 3: 11am – 12pm BST 
  • Qualifying: 2pm – 3pm BST

Sunday 9th August 2020 

  • Race: 2:10pm BST

2020 Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 7th August 2020

  • Free Practice 1: 12pm – 1:30pm CEST 
  • Free Practice 2: 4pm – 5:30pm CEST

Saturday 8th August 2020

  • Free Practice 3: 12pm – 1pm CEST  
  • Qualifying: 3pm – 4pm CEST  

Sunday 9th August 2020

  • Race: 3:10pm CEST 

2020 Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 7th August 2020

  • Free Practice 1: 6am – 7:30am ET / 3am PT – 4:30am PT
  • Free Practice 2: 10am – 11:30am ET / 7am PT – 8:30am PT

Saturday 8th August 2020

  • Free Practice 3: 6am – 7am ET / 3am PT – 4am PT
  • Qualifying: 9am – 10am ET /  6am PT – 7am PT

Sunday 9th August 2020

  • Race: 9:10am ET / 6:10am PT 

2020 Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 7th August 2020

  • Free Practice 1: 8pm – 9:30pm AEST

Saturday 8th August 2020

  • Free Practice 2: 12am – 1:30am AEST 
  • Free Practice 3: 8pm – 9pm AEST 
  • Qualifying: 11pm – 12am AEST

Sunday 9th August 2020

  • Race: 11:10pm AEST

2020 Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 7th August 2020

  • Free Practice 1: 3:30pm – 5:00pm IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 7:30pm – 9:00pm IST

Saturday 8th August 2020

  • Free Practice 3: 3:30pm – 4:30pm IST 
  • Qualifying: 6:30pm – 7:30pm IST

Sunday 9th August 2020

  • Race: 6:40pm IST

Pirelli tyre allocation for the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

For the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Pirelli will bring the C2, C3 and C4 compounds. These tyres are one step softer than Pirelli's allocation for last weekend's British GP.

2020 Formula 1 calendar (first 13 rounds only)

Date Venue
July 5 Red Bull Ring, Austria
July 12 Red Bull Ring, Austria
July 19 Hungaroring, Hungary
August 2 Silverstone, Britain
August 9 Silverstone, Britain
August 16 Barcelona, Spain
August 30 Spa, Belgium
September 6 Monza, Italy
September 13 Mugello, Italy
September 27 Sochi, Russia
October 11 Nurburgring, Germany
October 25 Portimao, Portugal
November 1 Imola, Italy

 

Pirelli: Softer tyres not a risk at second Silverstone race

Pirelli: Softer tyres not a risk at second Silverstone race
