2019 tech verdict: How Williams struggled from the start

The Williams FW42 was late to the start of the party in 2019, as it suffered delays in the build of the car and totally missed the first few days of the pre-season test.

When the car did emerge there were several design components that raised eyebrows, with questions marks surrounding the front suspension and mirrors, which only added further drama as the team scrambled to rectify designs that the FIA deemed illegal.

